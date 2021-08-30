PKL 2021 auctions: Most expensive foreigners in Pro Kabaddi history

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), since its inception in 2014, has attracted the best of global kabaddi talent. Asian powerhouse Iran has had the strongest representation in the league, while players from fellow Asian countries have also flocked to the tournament.

The foreigners have played a pivotal role in the PKL, with Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh guiding Bengal Warriors to its maiden title last season.

Over the years and in the auctions gone by, some of the overseas players have commanded big fees for their services. While U Mumba's Fazel Atrachalli is the only player to reach the crore mark, here are the five most expensive overseas players in the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL).

Top 5 most expensive foreign buys in the Pro Kabaddi League