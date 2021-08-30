More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 2021 auctions: Most expensive foreigners in Pro Kabaddi history Here are the top five foreign most expensive foreign buys in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:20 IST File Photo: Fazel Atrachali (right) was retained by U Mumba for ₹1.1 crore. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:20 IST The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), since its inception in 2014, has attracted the best of global kabaddi talent. Asian powerhouse Iran has had the strongest representation in the league, while players from fellow Asian countries have also flocked to the tournament. PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: Spotlight on Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai The foreigners have played a pivotal role in the PKL, with Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh guiding Bengal Warriors to its maiden title last season. RELATED| PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction Over the years and in the auctions gone by, some of the overseas players have commanded big fees for their services. While U Mumba's Fazel Atrachalli is the only player to reach the crore mark, here are the five most expensive overseas players in the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL). PKL Overseas Player Auctions 2021 Highlights: Patna Pirates signs Chiyaneh for ₹31L and retains Jang Kun Lee, Bengal Warriors snaps up Abozar Top 5 most expensive foreign buys in the Pro Kabaddi LeaguePlayerTeamAuction PriceFazel Atrachali (Iran)U MumbaRs. 1 croreMohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Iran)Bengal WarriorsRs. 77.75 lakhAbozar Mighani (Iran)Telugu TitansRs. 75 lakhJang Kun Lee (South Korea)Patna PiratesRs. 40 lakhMohammad Maghsoudlou (Iran)Patna PiratesRs. 35 lakh Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :