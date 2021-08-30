PKL 2021 auction: UP Yoddha signs Pardeep Narwal for record auction bid

UP Yoddha broke the auction record for raider Pardeep Narwal in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction on Monday.

PKL Auctions LIVE: UP Yoddha signs Pardeep Narwal for a staggering ₹1.65 crore

Narwal, who entered the PKL auction for the first time after a five-year stay at Patna Pirates, was bought for Rs. 1.65 crore by Yoddha. Patna didn't exercise its Final Bid Match (FBM) card for the raider.

Monu Goyat held the record previously at Rs. 1.51 crore when he was bought by Haryana Steelers in 2019.

Another raider who went big at the auction was Siddharth Desai, who was retained by Telugu Titans using the FBM card for Rs. 1.30 crore.