More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 2021 auctions: Teams' remaining purse ahead of Category A auction PKL 2021 Auctions: Afer the overseas player auction, here are how the teams are stacked with their purse and their final bid match (FBM) cards. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 18:31 IST Patna Pirates is the only team with a Final Bid Match card left at the auction. - PKL Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 18:31 IST The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions will move on to the Category A auction where the top-bracket domestic players will go under the hammer. PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: Spotlight on Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai Here is the how the teams are stacked:TeamPurse AmountTotal spentRemaining purseFBMBengal WarriorsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.59 croreRs. 1.81 crore-Bengaluru BullsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.88 croreRs. 2.52 crore-Dabang DelhiRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.92 croreRs. 2.48 crore-Gujarat GiantsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.12 croreRs. 2.28 crore-Haryana SteelersRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.48 croreRs. 2.92 crore-Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.34 croreRs. 3.06 crore-Patna PiratesRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.38 croreRs. 3.02 crore1Puneri PaltanRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.06 croreRs. 3.34 crore-Tamil ThalaivasRs. 4.40 croreRs. 43.96 lakhRs. 3.96 crore-Telugu TitansRs. 4.40 croreRs. 89.97 lakhRs. 3.50 crore-U MumbaRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.60 croreRs. 1.80 crore-UP YoddhaRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.15 croreRs. 3.25 crore-