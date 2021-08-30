Kabaddi

PKL 2021 auctions: Teams' remaining purse ahead of Category A auction

PKL 2021 Auctions: Afer the overseas player auction, here are how the teams are stacked with their purse and their final bid match (FBM) cards.

30 August, 2021 18:31 IST

Patna Pirates is the only team with a Final Bid Match card left at the auction.   -  PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions will move on to the Category A auction where the top-bracket domestic players will go under the hammer.

PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: Spotlight on Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai  

Here is the how the teams are stacked:

TeamPurse AmountTotal spentRemaining purseFBM
Bengal WarriorsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.59 croreRs. 1.81 crore-
Bengaluru BullsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.88 croreRs. 2.52 crore-
Dabang DelhiRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.92 croreRs. 2.48 crore-
Gujarat GiantsRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.12 croreRs. 2.28 crore-
Haryana SteelersRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.48 croreRs. 2.92 crore-
Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.34 croreRs. 3.06 crore-
Patna PiratesRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.38 croreRs. 3.02 crore1
Puneri PaltanRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.06 croreRs. 3.34 crore-
Tamil ThalaivasRs. 4.40 croreRs. 43.96 lakhRs. 3.96 crore-
Telugu TitansRs. 4.40 croreRs. 89.97 lakhRs. 3.50 crore-
U MumbaRs. 4.40 croreRs. 2.60 croreRs. 1.80 crore-
UP YoddhaRs. 4.40 croreRs. 1.15 croreRs. 3.25 crore-

 

