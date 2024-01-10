PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom

The Mumbai leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with Dabang Delhi beating Patna Pirates and U Mumba handing a 40-35 loss to Bengaluru Bulls on January 5 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai.

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Mumbai leg.

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. Puneri Paltan 10 9 1 0 138 46 2. Dabang Delhi 11 7 3 1 31 40 3. Gujarat Giants 11 7 4 0 23 39 4. Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 6 2 2 37 38 5. U Mumba 11 6 4 1 14 35 6. Haryana Steelers 11 6 4 1 -21 34 7. Bengaluru Bulls 12 5 7 0 -40 31 8. Patna Pirates 11 5 6 0 16 29 9. Bengal Warriors 11 4 5 2 -6 28 10. UP Yoddhas 12 3 8 1 -29 21 11. Tamil Thalaivas 11 3 8 0 -25 19 12. Telugu Titans 11 1 10 0 -138 9

*After the Mumbai leg the Kabaddi moves to Jaipur for the seveth leg.