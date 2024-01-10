The Mumbai leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with Dabang Delhi beating Patna Pirates and U Mumba handing a 40-35 loss to Bengaluru Bulls on January 5 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai.
Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.
Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Mumbai leg.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Puneri Paltan
|10
|9
|1
|0
|138
|46
|2.
|Dabang Delhi
|11
|7
|3
|1
|31
|40
|3.
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|7
|4
|0
|23
|39
|4.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|37
|38
|5.
|U Mumba
|11
|6
|4
|1
|14
|35
|6.
|Haryana Steelers
|11
|6
|4
|1
|-21
|34
|7.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-40
|31
|8.
|Patna Pirates
|11
|5
|6
|0
|16
|29
|9.
|Bengal Warriors
|11
|4
|5
|2
|-6
|28
|10.
|UP Yoddhas
|12
|3
|8
|1
|-29
|21
|11.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-25
|19
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|11
|1
|10
|0
|-138
|9
*After the Mumbai leg the Kabaddi moves to Jaipur for the seveth leg.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom
- Deep-rooted legacy helps Maharashtra take centre stage in Ultimate Kho Kho
- PKL 10 Highlights: Zafardanesh helps U Mumba tie 44-44 vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
- Chiesa misses Coppa Italia tie in Allegri’s 400th Juventus game
- Cameroon’s Onana delays AFCON travel to play for Manchester United
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE