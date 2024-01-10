MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Mumbai from Junary 5, 2024 to January 10, 2024. 

Published : Jan 10, 2024 22:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan has won 9 out of 10 games in PKL 10 after Mumbai leg.
Puneri Paltan has won 9 out of 10 games in PKL 10 after Mumbai leg. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan has won 9 out of 10 games in PKL 10 after Mumbai leg. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mumbai leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with Dabang Delhi beating Patna Pirates and U Mumba handing a 40-35 loss to Bengaluru Bulls on January 5 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai.

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Mumbai leg. 

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Puneri Paltan 10 9 1 0 138 46
2. Dabang Delhi 11 7 3 1 31 40
3. Gujarat Giants 11 7 4 0 23 39
4. Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 6 2 2 37 38
5. U Mumba 11 6 4 1 14 35
6. Haryana Steelers 11 6 4 1 -21 34
7. Bengaluru Bulls 12 5 7 0 -40 31
8. Patna Pirates 11 5 6 0 16 29
9. Bengal Warriors 11 4 5 2 -6 28
10. UP Yoddhas 12 3 8 1 -29 21
11. Tamil Thalaivas 11 3 8 0 -25 19
12. Telugu Titans 11 1 10 0 -138 9

*After the Mumbai leg the Kabaddi moves to Jaipur for the seveth leg.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deep-rooted legacy helps Maharashtra take centre stage in Ultimate Kho Kho
    Nigamanth P
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Zafardanesh helps U Mumba tie 44-44 vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chiesa misses Coppa Italia tie in Allegri’s 400th Juventus game
    Reuters
  5. Cameroon’s Onana delays AFCON travel to play for Manchester United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Highlights: Zafardanesh helps U Mumba tie 44-44 vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Maninder-less Bengal Warriors beats Telugu Titans 46-26, Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 goes in vain
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s Super 10 helps Delhi beat U Mumba 40-34; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deep-rooted legacy helps Maharashtra take centre stage in Ultimate Kho Kho
    Nigamanth P
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Zafardanesh helps U Mumba tie 44-44 vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chiesa misses Coppa Italia tie in Allegri’s 400th Juventus game
    Reuters
  5. Cameroon’s Onana delays AFCON travel to play for Manchester United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment