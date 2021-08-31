Bengaluru Bulls: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Bengaluru Bulls had a charmed season in 2019 but fell short in the semifinal, falling 38-44 to Dabang Delhi. The side has tried to plug its defensive gaps in the auction this time around. That said, the team's biggest buy this time is Chandran Ranjit for Rs.80 L.

Ranjit is familiar with needing to play second fiddle and an able one at that. Given he shares the mat with the talismanic Pawan Sehrawat, this is what he will have to do, but with better consistency than he has in the last two seasons.

Here's what the final squad for the Bengaluru Bulls looks like after the three-day auction.