Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here is the full squad of the Bengaluru Bulls ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League.

31 August, 2021 19:42 IST

Bengaluru Bulls revolves around Pawan Sehrawat's mercurial talents. Can the side go all the way this season?   -  Special Arrangement

Bengaluru Bulls had a charmed season in 2019 but fell short in the semifinal, falling 38-44 to Dabang Delhi. The side has tried to plug its defensive gaps in the auction this time around. That said, the team's biggest buy this time is Chandran Ranjit for Rs.80 L.

Ranjit is familiar with needing to play second fiddle and an able one at that. Given he shares the mat with the talismanic Pawan Sehrawat, this is what he will have to do, but with better consistency than he has in the last two seasons.

Here's what the final squad for the Bengaluru Bulls looks like after the three-day auction.

NamePositionPrice
Pawan Kumar SehrawatRaiderRetained
BantyRaiderRetained
Dong Geon LeeRaiderRs.12.50 L
Abolfazl Maghsodlou MahaliRaiderRs.13 L
Chandran RanjitRaiderRs.80 L
GB MoreRaiderRs.25 L
Deepak NarwalRaiderRs.26.50 L
Amit SheoranDefenderRetained
Saurabh Nandal DefenderRetained
Mohit SehrawatDefenderRetained
Ziaur RahmanDefenderRs.12.20 L
Mahender SinghDefenderRs.50 L
Mayur Jagannath KadamDefender Rs.15 L
VikasDefenderRs 10 L
AnkitDefenderRs.10 L

