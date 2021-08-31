Dabang Delhi: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Dabang Delhi fell short of the ProKabaddi League (PKL) title by one step when the side lost to Bengal Warriors in the final. That result notwithstanding, the side had a charmed run that season courtesy consistent and unparalleled performances from the team's young raider - Naveen Kuma (301 raid points in 23 games; among the three raiders to cross the 300-point mark).

In the auction, the team has chosen to side with experience, roping in the likes of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar in its ranks. While their experience is immense and valuable in a tournament like the PKL, what matters immediately is their fitness and agility on the mat. Delhi will have a few concerns in that department.



Will Naveen be left to carry this team on his shoulders again or can this unit click as one? One will have to wait for the season to begin to find out.

Here's what the final squad for the Dabang Delhi looks like after the three-day auction.

Name Position Price Naveen Kumar Raider Retained Neeraj Narwal Raider Retained Emad Sedaghat Nia Raider Rs.10.20 Lakh Ajay Thakur Raider Rs.46 Lakh Sushant Sail Raider Rs.10 Lakh Mohit Defender Retained Sumit Defender Retained Mohammad Malak Raider Rs.10 Lakh Joginder Singh Narwal Defender Rs.20 Lakh Jeeva Kumar Defender Rs.44 Lakh Vikas Defender Rs.6 Lakh Vijay All-rounder Retained Balram All-rounder Retained Sandeep Narwal All-rounder Rs.60 Lakh Manjeet Chhillar All-rounder Rs.20 Lakh



Here's a quick look at the top five most expensive Indian signings this season:



