Dabang Delhi: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is the full squad of the Dabang Delhi ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:58 IST Will Naveen be left to carry this team on his shoulders again or can this Dabang Delhi unit click as one? - Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:58 IST Dabang Delhi fell short of the ProKabaddi League (PKL) title by one step when the side lost to Bengal Warriors in the final. That result notwithstanding, the side had a charmed run that season courtesy consistent and unparalleled performances from the team's young raider - Naveen Kuma (301 raid points in 23 games; among the three raiders to cross the 300-point mark). In the auction, the team has chosen to side with experience, roping in the likes of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar in its ranks. While their experience is immense and valuable in a tournament like the PKL, what matters immediately is their fitness and agility on the mat. Delhi will have a few concerns in that department. RELATED | U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Will Naveen be left to carry this team on his shoulders again or can this unit click as one? One will have to wait for the season to begin to find out. Here's what the final squad for the Dabang Delhi looks like after the three-day auction.NamePositionPriceNaveen KumarRaiderRetainedNeeraj NarwalRaiderRetainedEmad Sedaghat NiaRaiderRs.10.20 LakhAjay ThakurRaiderRs.46 LakhSushant SailRaiderRs.10 LakhMohitDefenderRetainedSumitDefenderRetainedMohammad MalakRaiderRs.10 LakhJoginder Singh NarwalDefenderRs.20 LakhJeeva KumarDefenderRs.44 LakhVikasDefenderRs.6 LakhVijayAll-rounderRetainedBalramAll-rounder RetainedSandeep NarwalAll-rounderRs.60 LakhManjeet ChhillarAll-rounderRs.20 Lakh