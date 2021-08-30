PKL Auction 2021: Five Indian stars who could cross the 1 CR INR mark

The Pro Kabaddi League auctions got underway on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday.

On Monday, the biggest Indian names in the competiton are set to go under the hammer and could attract massive bids.

With veteran PKL players like Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Siddharth Desai etc in the auction pool, one can expect close contests in the auction room and team chase a perfect team combination to win the league this season.

Sportstar takes a look at five players who could earn the big bucks in the auction this time.

1. Pardeep Narwal

Widely known as the "Record Breaker", Pardeep is touted to attract the highest-ever bid at the auctions. The Dubki King, who has scored a league-high of 1169 points, was released by Patna Pirates. He won three PKL titles and two MVP awards during his time with the Pirates.

2. Siddharth Desai

Siddharth will be another big name to watch out for at the auctions. He was signed by Telugu Titans for a massive 1.45 crore last season - the most expensive player last season, which is the second-highest fee in the PKL's history. He scored 220 points last season and will be an asset to whichever team gets him on board.



3. Deepak Niwas Hooda

The national team captain will be one of the most sought after players. One of the fittest kabaddi players in the League, Deepak has established himself as one of the most versatile all-rounders in PKL. Captain of the Jaipur Pink Panthers last season, he was also their highest-earning player - with a Rs. 1.15 CR tag. Deepak also spent three seasons with Puneri Paltan.

4. Nitin Tomar

Few kabaddi players know the pains of having injuries come in the way of one's season like Nitin Tomar. The raider had a great fifth season in the League when he scored 167 raid points for UP Yoddha, finishing as their highest scorer. In season 6, he hit a purple patch with Puneri Paltan, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 points in 11 games. However, a knee injury struck his season down midway and ate into the start of season 7 as well.

Despite his injury issues, he is one of the most sought after players in the league, enough to be retained by Pune last season for a massive price tag of Rs. 1.20 CR.



5. Rahul Chaudhari

The Showman has been released by the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of season 8. One of the most recognisable faces of the sport in India, he rose to PKL fame from the word go with a 152-point inaugural season. He blossomed as the spearhead of Telugu Titans' raiding department, scoring 825 raid points in 100 games for the franchise. He moved to the Thalaivas in season 7 and became only the second player to breach the 1000-point landmark during the course of the edition. Despite a lacklustre season, on his day, Chaudhari is a formidable raider and will be an asset to any team he heads to.