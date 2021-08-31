Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here is Haryana Steelers' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

31 August, 2021 21:43 IST
Vikash Khandola

The Haryana Steelers held on to Vikash Khandola for season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).   -  Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Haryana Steelers roped in Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh, making him the most expensive Future Kabddi Heroes (FKH) athlete in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The FKH is Mashal Sports' program that aims to identify and scout talented youngsters from across the breadth and length of the country and offers them a chance to play in the PKL.

The Haryana Steelers retained their ace raider in Vikash Khandola and also roped in all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary for Rs. 55 lakh.

Here's what the Haryana Steelers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Rohit GuliaRaiderRs. 83L
Vikash KhandolaRaiderRetained
Brijendra Singh ChaudharyAll-RounderRs. 55L
Ravi KumarDefenderRs. 27.5L
Surender NadaDefenderRs. 20L
Vikas JaglanAll-RounderRs. 20L
Mohammad Esmaeil MaghsodlouRaiderRs. 13.20L
VinayRaiderRetained
Vikas ChillarRaiderRetained
Hamid Mirzaei NaderAll-rounderRs. 12.10L
Chand SinghDefenderRetained
Rajesh GurjarDefenderRs. 10L
Ajay GhanghasAll-rounderRs. 10L
Rajesh NarwalAll-RounderRs. 10L

