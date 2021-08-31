Haryana Steelers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Haryana Steelers roped in Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh, making him the most expensive Future Kabddi Heroes (FKH) athlete in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The FKH is Mashal Sports' program that aims to identify and scout talented youngsters from across the breadth and length of the country and offers them a chance to play in the PKL.

The Haryana Steelers retained their ace raider in Vikash Khandola and also roped in all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary for Rs. 55 lakh.

Here's what the Haryana Steelers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.