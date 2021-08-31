More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Haryana Steelers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is Haryana Steelers' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 21:43 IST The Haryana Steelers held on to Vikash Khandola for season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 21:43 IST Haryana Steelers roped in Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh, making him the most expensive Future Kabddi Heroes (FKH) athlete in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).The FKH is Mashal Sports' program that aims to identify and scout talented youngsters from across the breadth and length of the country and offers them a chance to play in the PKL.RELATED| UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 The Haryana Steelers retained their ace raider in Vikash Khandola and also roped in all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary for Rs. 55 lakh.Here's what the Haryana Steelers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceRohit GuliaRaiderRs. 83LVikash KhandolaRaiderRetainedBrijendra Singh ChaudharyAll-RounderRs. 55LRavi KumarDefenderRs. 27.5LSurender NadaDefenderRs. 20LVikas JaglanAll-RounderRs. 20LMohammad Esmaeil MaghsodlouRaiderRs. 13.20L VinayRaiderRetainedVikas ChillarRaiderRetainedHamid Mirzaei NaderAll-rounderRs. 12.10LChand SinghDefenderRetainedRajesh GurjarDefenderRs. 10LAjay GhanghasAll-rounderRs. 10LRajesh NarwalAll-RounderRs. 10L Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :