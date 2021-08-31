More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Patna Pirates: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is the full squad of the Patna Pirates ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:45 IST Monu Goyat, who was part of Patna Pirates' win in 2017,returned to the side for an under-whelming sum. - PTI Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:45 IST Patna Pirates let Pardeep Narwal go and has roped in Sachin Tanwar for a massive Rs.84 Lakh price tag. The three-time champion also spent liberally on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 Lakh) and also roped in the most expensive foreign signing of the auction this season - Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - for Rs. 31 Lakh. Monu Goyat, who has been a part of this team's title-winning campaign in 2017, returned to the side for a disappointing Rs. 20 Lakh fee. The team still feels a little underdone. How the side shapes up when the season begins will be interesting to watch. Here's what the final squad for the Patna Pirates looks like after the three-day auction.NamePositionPriceMonuRaiderRetainedMohitRaiderRetainedRajveersinh Pratap Rao ChavanRaiderRetained Jangkun LeeRaiderRs.20.50 LPrashanth Kumar RaiRaiderRs.55 LSachinRaiderRs.84 LGuman SinghRaiderRs.18.50 LMonu GoyatRaiderRs. 20 LNeeraj KumarDefenderRetainedSunilDefenderRs. 31.50 LSourav GuliaDefenderRs.10 LSandeepDefenderRs.10 LShubham ShindeDefenderRs. 10 LSahil MannAll-rounderRetainedMohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehAll-rounderRs. 31 LSajin ChandrasekarAll-rounderRs.10 L Here's a quick look at the top five most expensive Indian signings this season: Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :