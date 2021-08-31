Patna Pirates: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Patna Pirates let Pardeep Narwal go and has roped in Sachin Tanwar for a massive Rs.84 Lakh price tag. The three-time champion also spent liberally on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 Lakh) and also roped in the most expensive foreign signing of the auction this season - Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - for Rs. 31 Lakh.

Monu Goyat, who has been a part of this team's title-winning campaign in 2017, returned to the side for a disappointing Rs. 20 Lakh fee.

The team still feels a little underdone. How the side shapes up when the season begins will be interesting to watch.

Here's what the final squad for the Patna Pirates looks like after the three-day auction.

Name Position Price Monu Raider Retained Mohit Raider Retained Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan Raider Retained Jangkun Lee Raider Rs.20.50 L Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider Rs.55 L Sachin Raider Rs.84 L Guman Singh Raider Rs.18.50 L Monu Goyat Raider Rs. 20 L Neeraj Kumar Defender Retained Sunil Defender Rs. 31.50 L Sourav Gulia Defender Rs.10 L Sandeep Defender Rs.10 L Shubham Shinde Defender Rs. 10 L Sahil Mann All-rounder Retained Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-rounder Rs. 31 L Sajin Chandrasekar All-rounder Rs.10 L

Here's a quick look at the top five most expensive Indian signings this season:



