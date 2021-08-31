Kabaddi

Patna Pirates: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here is the full squad of the Patna Pirates ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League.

31 August, 2021 20:45 IST

Monu Goyat, who was part of Patna Pirates' win in 2017,returned to the side for an under-whelming sum.   -  PTI

Patna Pirates let Pardeep Narwal go and has roped in Sachin Tanwar for a massive Rs.84 Lakh price tag. The three-time champion also spent liberally on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 Lakh) and also roped in the most expensive foreign signing of the auction this season - Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - for Rs. 31 Lakh.

Monu Goyat, who has been a part of this team's title-winning campaign in 2017, returned to the side for a disappointing Rs. 20 Lakh fee. 

The team still feels a little underdone. How the side shapes up when the season begins will be interesting to watch.

Here's what the final squad for the Patna Pirates looks like after the three-day auction.

NamePositionPrice
MonuRaiderRetained
MohitRaiderRetained
Rajveersinh Pratap Rao ChavanRaiderRetained
Jangkun LeeRaiderRs.20.50 L
Prashanth Kumar RaiRaiderRs.55 L
SachinRaiderRs.84 L
Guman SinghRaiderRs.18.50 L
Monu GoyatRaiderRs. 20 L
Neeraj KumarDefenderRetained
SunilDefenderRs. 31.50 L
Sourav GuliaDefenderRs.10 L
SandeepDefenderRs.10 L
Shubham ShindeDefenderRs. 10 L
Sahil MannAll-rounderRetained
Mohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehAll-rounderRs. 31 L
Sajin ChandrasekarAll-rounderRs.10 L

 

Here's a quick look at the top five most expensive Indian signings this season:

 

