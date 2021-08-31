Puneri Paltan: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Puneri Paltan spent big money at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions to form a formidable team ahead of season eight.

The side used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh, while it also spent 60 lakh each to sign Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj. Puneri Paltan reinforced its raiding department by roping in the Showman, Rahul Chaudhari.

RELATED| UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here's what the Puneri Paltan squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.