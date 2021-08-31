Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Puneri Paltan used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar, while it also signed Vishal Bharadwaj and Rahul Chaudhari. Here is Puneri Paltans' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

31 August, 2021 22:13 IST
Nitin Tomar

Nitin Tomar (in orange) will spearhead Puneri Paltan's quest for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title.   -  PKL MEDIA

Puneri Paltan spent big money at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions to form a formidable team ahead of season eight.

The side used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh, while it also spent 60 lakh each to sign Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj. Puneri Paltan reinforced its raiding department by roping in the Showman, Rahul Chaudhari.

Here's what the Puneri Paltan squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Nitin TomarRaiderRs. 61L
Baldev SinghDefenderRs. 60L
Vishal BhardwajDefenderRs. 60L
Rahul ChaudhariRaiderRs. 40L
SombirDefenderRs. 34.5L
Victor Onyango ObieroAll-RounderRs. 10L
Hadi TajikDefenderRetained
Pawan Kumar KadianRaiderRetained
Balasaheb Shahaji JadhavDefenderRetained
Pankaj MohiteRaiderRetained
E SubashAll-RounderRs. 10L
KaramvirDefenderRs. 10L
Vishwas SRaiderRs. 10L
Sourav KumarDefenderRs. 6L
Abinesh NadarajanDefenderRs. 6L
Sanket SawantDefenderRetained
Govind GurjarAll-Rounder Undisclosed
Mohit GoyatRaiderUndisclosed

