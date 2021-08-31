More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Puneri Paltan: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Puneri Paltan used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar, while it also signed Vishal Bharadwaj and Rahul Chaudhari. Here is Puneri Paltans' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:13 IST Nitin Tomar (in orange) will spearhead Puneri Paltan's quest for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:13 IST Puneri Paltan spent big money at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions to form a formidable team ahead of season eight.The side used its Final Bid Match to hold on to Nitin Tomar for Rs. 61 lakh, while it also spent 60 lakh each to sign Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj. Puneri Paltan reinforced its raiding department by roping in the Showman, Rahul Chaudhari.RELATED| UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here's what the Puneri Paltan squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceNitin TomarRaiderRs. 61LBaldev SinghDefenderRs. 60LVishal BhardwajDefenderRs. 60LRahul ChaudhariRaiderRs. 40LSombirDefenderRs. 34.5LVictor Onyango ObieroAll-RounderRs. 10LHadi TajikDefenderRetainedPawan Kumar KadianRaiderRetainedBalasaheb Shahaji JadhavDefenderRetainedPankaj MohiteRaiderRetainedE SubashAll-RounderRs. 10LKaramvirDefenderRs. 10LVishwas SRaiderRs. 10LSourav KumarDefenderRs. 6LAbinesh NadarajanDefenderRs. 6LSanket SawantDefenderRetainedGovind GurjarAll-Rounder UndisclosedMohit GoyatRaiderUndisclosed Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :