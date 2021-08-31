Telugu Titans: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

The Telugu Titans has retained its star player - Siddharth Desai for a massive sum of Rs. 1.30 CR. Siddharth has enjoyed success with the franchise but was unable to get them in the top half of the points table.

This season, he has Rohit Kumar - roped in from the Bengaluru Bulls - to share the workload with. Rohit's 2019 season was nowhere near his complete best, but he has been able to aid mercurial raiders like Pawan Sehrawat with comfort and that may help Siddharth in season eight.

The Titans have also invested in their defense - spending more than a crore combined on Surender Singh and Sandeep. Their tendency to leak points will be one these two should sort out in the coming season.

Here's what the final squad for the Telugu Titans looks like after the three-day auction.