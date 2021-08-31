Kabaddi

U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

U Mumba retained the services of its captain Fazel Atrachali and the likes of Abhishek Singh ahead of the player auctions. Here is U Mumba's full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 August, 2021 20:23 IST
Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali (right) was retained by U Mumba ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) eighth season.   -  Special Arrangement

U Mumbai retained its core group of elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side made a couple of key signings at the player auctions to form a well-balanced unit.

Among the new faces is raider Rinku, who was the team's most expensive buy at the auction at Rs. 32 lakh. The side also roped in promising youngster Ajith Kumar and Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari.

Former PKL champion U Mumba has retained the services of captain Fazel Atrachali and the likes of Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre and Harendra Kumar.

Here's what the U Mumba squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Fazel AtrachaliDefenderRetained
Ajinkya Rohidas KapreAll-RounderRetained
RinkuRaiderRs. 32L
Ajith V KumarRaiderRs. 25L
Mohsen Maghsoudlou JafariAll-RounderRs. 12.8L
Harendra KumarDefenderRetained
Abhishek SinghRaiderRetained
NavneetRaiderRs. 10L
Sunil SiddhgavaliDefenderRs. 10L
Jashandeep SinghRaiderRs. 10L
Rahul RanaRaiderRs. 10L
AjeetDefenderRs. 10L
Ashish Kumar SangwanAll-rounderRs. 10L
PankajAll-RounderRs. 10L

