U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

U Mumbai retained its core group of elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side made a couple of key signings at the player auctions to form a well-balanced unit.

Among the new faces is raider Rinku, who was the team's most expensive buy at the auction at Rs. 32 lakh. The side also roped in promising youngster Ajith Kumar and Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari.

Former PKL champion U Mumba has retained the services of captain Fazel Atrachali and the likes of Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre and Harendra Kumar.

Here's what the U Mumba squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.