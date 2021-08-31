More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi U Mumba: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 U Mumba retained the services of its captain Fazel Atrachali and the likes of Abhishek Singh ahead of the player auctions. Here is U Mumba's full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:23 IST Fazel Atrachali (right) was retained by U Mumba ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) eighth season. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 20:23 IST U Mumbai retained its core group of elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side made a couple of key signings at the player auctions to form a well-balanced unit. Among the new faces is raider Rinku, who was the team's most expensive buy at the auction at Rs. 32 lakh. The side also roped in promising youngster Ajith Kumar and Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari. RELATED| UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Former PKL champion U Mumba has retained the services of captain Fazel Atrachali and the likes of Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre and Harendra Kumar.Here's what the U Mumba squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceFazel AtrachaliDefenderRetainedAjinkya Rohidas KapreAll-RounderRetainedRinkuRaiderRs. 32LAjith V KumarRaiderRs. 25LMohsen Maghsoudlou JafariAll-RounderRs. 12.8LHarendra KumarDefenderRetainedAbhishek SinghRaiderRetainedNavneetRaiderRs. 10LSunil SiddhgavaliDefenderRs. 10LJashandeep SinghRaiderRs. 10LRahul RanaRaiderRs. 10LAjeetDefenderRs. 10LAshish Kumar SangwanAll-rounderRs. 10LPankajAll-RounderRs. 10L Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :