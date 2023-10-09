MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriors for 2.12 crores after FBM option

Raider Maninder Singh will return to Bengal Warriors for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 after the team exercised its FBM option in the auction.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Maninder Singh in action for Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League.
File Photo: Maninder Singh in action for Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Maninder Singh in action for Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raider Maninder Singh will return to Bengal Warriors for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 after the team exercised its FBM option in the auction.

He becomes only the second Indian and the third overall to cross the 2-crore mark in PKL history.

LIVE BLOG: PKL auction LIVE updates

“I consider the Bengal Warriors as my home team. They have done a lot for me. I am very happy that I will be returning to them,” Maninder said to the Star Sports Network.

Maninder was part of the Bengal Warriors team in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He also led the team in its title-winning season in 2019.

Hailing from Punjab, Maninder made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014. He accumulated 130 raid points as Jaipur won the inaugural season of the PKL.

What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi?

An injury derailed his next three seasons before he made a comeback with Bengal Warriors in 2017.

Maninder Singh accumulated 238 points in 21 games for Bengal last season slightly lower than the 262 he achieved in Season 8.

The 33-year-old raider also managed 180 successful raids and 14 Super 10s in Season 9.

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cricket in Olympics: Sport set to be included in Los Angeles 2028 Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Full player list, updated teams, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriors for 2.12 crores after FBM option
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Santner picks five as NZ beats NED by 99 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel for 1.60 cr; Bengal uses FBM card for Maninder at 2.12 cr; Pawan Sehrawat to come; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Patna Pirates PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriors for 2.12 crores after FBM option
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Fazel Atrachali snapped up by Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cricket in Olympics: Sport set to be included in Los Angeles 2028 Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Full player list, updated teams, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriors for 2.12 crores after FBM option
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Santner picks five as NZ beats NED by 99 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel for 1.60 cr; Bengal uses FBM card for Maninder at 2.12 cr; Pawan Sehrawat to come; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment