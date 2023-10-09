PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriors for 2.12 crores after FBM option

Raider Maninder Singh will return to Bengal Warriors for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 after the team exercised its FBM option in the auction.

He becomes only the second Indian and the third overall to cross the 2-crore mark in PKL history.

“I consider the Bengal Warriors as my home team. They have done a lot for me. I am very happy that I will be returning to them,” Maninder said to the Star Sports Network.

Maninder was part of the Bengal Warriors team in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He also led the team in its title-winning season in 2019.

Hailing from Punjab, Maninder made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014. He accumulated 130 raid points as Jaipur won the inaugural season of the PKL.

What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi?

An injury derailed his next three seasons before he made a comeback with Bengal Warriors in 2017.

Maninder Singh accumulated 238 points in 21 games for Bengal last season slightly lower than the 262 he achieved in Season 8.

The 33-year-old raider also managed 180 successful raids and 14 Super 10s in Season 9.