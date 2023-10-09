MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Mohammad Nabibakhsh bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs

Mohammad Nabibakhsh was bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League.
File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohammad Nabibakhsh in action for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

The Iranian Raider was released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the 2023 Auction after being reduced to a strategic sub, with the season 9 runner-up using him sparingly through the season or in games where the side needed thinking allrounders.

Nabibakhsh began his PKL journey with the Bengal Warriors in 2019 winning the title with the team, captaining them in the semifinal and final after the injury to Maninder Singh.

The 32-year-old accumulated 22 raid points for Puneri in 15 matches last season. He had managed 89 raid points for the Warriors the year before.

Nabibakhsh is also an Iranian international and was part of the squad that won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023 /

ProKabaddi League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Koeman hopes injury-depleted Netherlands can upset France
    Reuters
  2. Bengaluru Bulls PKL Auction 2023, updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. UP Yoddhas PKL Auction 2023, updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puneri Paltan PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana Steelers PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Day 1: Top 5 buys from Category A and B of Pro Kabaddi League; Pawan, Shadloui become most expensive players
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Koeman hopes injury-depleted Netherlands can upset France
    Reuters
  2. Bengaluru Bulls PKL Auction 2023, updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. UP Yoddhas PKL Auction 2023, updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Puneri Paltan PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment