PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Mohammad Nabibakhsh bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was bought by Gujarat Giants for 22 lakhs during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

The Iranian Raider was released by Puneri Paltan ahead of the 2023 Auction after being reduced to a strategic sub, with the season 9 runner-up using him sparingly through the season or in games where the side needed thinking allrounders.

Nabibakhsh began his PKL journey with the Bengal Warriors in 2019 winning the title with the team, captaining them in the semifinal and final after the injury to Maninder Singh.

The 32-year-old accumulated 22 raid points for Puneri in 15 matches last season. He had managed 89 raid points for the Warriors the year before.

Nabibakhsh is also an Iranian international and was part of the squad that won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.