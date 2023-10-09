MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2023: Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui becomes league’s most expensive foreign kabbadi player, sold for Rs 2.35 crore to Puneri Paltan

Star Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui was sold to Puneri Paltan for INR 2.35CR during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 20:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohammadreza Shadloui of Patna Pirates with an ankle hold on the raider during a Pro Kabaddi League match.
File Photo: Mohammadreza Shadloui of Patna Pirates with an ankle hold on the raider during a Pro Kabaddi League match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohammadreza Shadloui of Patna Pirates with an ankle hold on the raider during a Pro Kabaddi League match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Star Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was sold to Puneri Paltan for INR 2.35 CR during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

This made him the league’s most expensive player, overtaking Pawan Sehrawat’s Rs. 2.26 crore bid from Tamil Thalaivas last season.

Sehrawat recently led India to a gold medal at the Asian Games, beating Shadloui’s Iran in the final in Hangzhou, China. The Indian captain is part of the auction and is expected to go beyond his PKL 9 season price.

Shadloui was part of the Patna Pirates during season 9 of the PKL accumulating the second most tackle points in the season with 74 points in 20 matches.

The Iranian also had 10 super tackles through the season, the joint-highest number along with the Telugu Titan’s Parvesh Bhainswal. Apart from his defensive capabilities Shadloui also gained five points from raids through the season.

Shadloui made his debut in the 2022 season, scoring 89 tackle points to top the defenders’ tally. He followed that up with 84 points last season, in a season that saw him take a while to find form.

A bidding war ensued for the Iranian allrounder between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors. Around the 80 Lakh mark, Gujarat Giants entered the tussle. Giants spiked the call to over a crore. Puneri Paltan entered the fray around the INR 1.14 CR mark. Telugu Titans entered the fray around the INR 1.40 CR mark. Bids for the all-rounder went on to eventually go past Pawan Sehrawat’s all-time highest price of INR 2.26 CR. Puneri Paltan eventually landed the talismanic allrounder after Patna Pirates decided not to exercise their FBM provision.

