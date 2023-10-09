MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2023: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi?

All released players ahead of the auction will not necessarily find new teams this season. Players that have been released can make their way back to their previous teams through the FBM route.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 20:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 2023 PKL auction will have an FBM option to allow teams to buy back players that they have released.
The 2023 PKL auction will have an FBM option to allow teams to buy back players that they have released. | Photo Credit: Pro Kabaddi League
infoIcon

The 2023 PKL auction will have an FBM option to allow teams to buy back players that they have released. | Photo Credit: Pro Kabaddi League

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

LIVE BLOG: PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates

All released players ahead of the auction will not necessarily find new teams this season. Players that have been released can make their way back to their previous teams through the FBM route.

What is the FBM option in the Pro Kabaddi League Auction?

The Final Bid Match option or FBM allows team to match the final bid made for a player released from their ranks during the auction. This option was introduced from Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League.

How does the FBM card work?

At the end of a round of the auction bidding the team that released the player will be invited to match the final bid. The said team can respond with  Yes or  No.

If Yes, the team that released the player will acquire his services for the final bid price.

If No, the team that bid the highest amount in the bidding process will acquire the player.

How many times can the FBM option be used in PKL Auction?

The Final Bid Match card can only be used twice by a team during the PKL Auction, but is subject to the number of elite players retained by the teams.

If the team has retained the maximum quota of six players then it will not be eligible to use the FBM card. If five players have been retained the team can use the FBM card once.

A team that has retained four or less players will be eligible to use both their FBM cards.

For the 2023 auction, all twelve teams are eligible to use their FBM cards.

