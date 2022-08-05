PKL 9 auction LIVE, Day 1 : Auction starts at 7:00pm; Pardeep Narwal to go under hammer

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auction, taking place in Mumbai this weekend. We will bring you news from the big auction as it happens, with on-ground updates coming in from Amol Karhadkar.
We are 30 minutes away from the auction!
Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.
The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auctions will be held in Mumbai on August 5-6. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-odd players who will go under the hammer.
The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.
The base prices for each of the categories are:
Category A – INR 30 Lakhs
Category B – INR 20 Lakhs
Category C – INR 10 Lakhs
Category D – INR 6 Lakhs.
The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective squads from last season, as per the league policies. The franchisees are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to 4 New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchisees from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.
The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from the top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 5-6 from 6.30 pm onwards.