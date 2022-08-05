PKL 9 auction LIVE, Day 1 : Auction starts at 7:00pm; Pardeep Narwal to go under hammer

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auction, taking place in Mumbai this weekend. We will bring you news from the big auction as it happens, with on-ground updates coming in from Amol Karhadkar.

We are 30 minutes away from the auction!

List of “Elite Retained Players” Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K., Akash Pikalmunde Bengaluru Bulls - Mahender Singh, GB More, Mayur Kadam Dabang Delhi K.C. - Vijay Gujarat Giants - Sonu Haryana Steelers - none Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar Patna Pirates - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, Monu Puneri Paltan - Sombir Nadarajan, Abinesh Nadarajan Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar Telugu Titans - none U Mumba - Rinku U.P. Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar

TEAM COMPOSITION MANDATES

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

HOW MUCH CAN TEAMS SPEND IN THE AUCTION?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: AUCTION GUIDE

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auctions will be held in Mumbai on August 5-6. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-odd players who will go under the hammer.

The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are:

Category A – INR 30 Lakhs

Category B – INR 20 Lakhs

Category C – INR 10 Lakhs

Category D – INR 6 Lakhs.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective squads from last season, as per the league policies. The franchisees are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to 4 New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchisees from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from the top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE AUCTION

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 5-6 from 6.30 pm onwards.