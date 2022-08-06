Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction Day 2 LIVE updates: Category C, D players to go under hammer

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auction, taking place in Mumbai this weekend. We will bring you news from the big auction as it happens, with on-ground updates coming in from Amol Karhadkar.

⦿ Finally some action! UP Yoddhaa and Dabang Delhi are involved in the first bidding war for A Bastami of Irani. With base price of 10L and an incremental bid of 10k, it’s crossed 15L. Gujarat Giants have joined in and competing against the Yoddhas. It’s crossed 20L. Yoddhas are out. It’s Giants vs Steelers now. It’s crossed 33 lakh now!

With base price of 10L and an incremental bid of 10k, it’s crossed 15L. Gujarat Giants have joined in and competing against the Yoddhas. It’s crossed 20L. Yoddhas are out. It’s Giants vs Steelers now. ⦿ Iranian defender Soleiman Pahlevani goes to Bengal Warriors for ₹10 lakh

for ₹10 lakh ⦿ Telugu Titans has its first signing and its Hamid Mirzai Nader for 10.10 Lakh

for 10.10 Lakh ⦿ Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, another Kenyan, moves to Patna Pirates for ₹10 lakh

for ₹10 lakh ⦿ Dabang Delhi gets Md .Liton Ali for a base price of 10 Lakh

for a base price of 10 Lakh ⦿ Reza Katoulinezhad is added to the next player and he goes UNSOLD

is added to the next player and he goes ⦿ Victor Onyango Obiero is the first name on the list, a category C Kenyan all-rounder. And he is UNSOLD

The system has been changed. Rather than only getting shortlisted players, every player's name will be put up. Expect a plethora of unsolds today

At the outset, auctioneer Charu Sharma appeals to all the teams to bid for overseas players to make kabaddi a truly global sport.

And we are underway!!

The day two of PKL auction will kick off soon. All the 12 teams will look to complete their squads with players from the remaining categories.

PKL auction day 1 recap:

Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), fetching a bid worth Rs. 2.26 crore from Tamil Thalaivas on Friday, the first day of the player auction ahead of the franchise-based league’s ninth edition.

While Vikash Khandola (Rs. 1.70 crore, Bengaluru Bulls) - whose joy of earning the highest bid lasted barely few minutes - and Fazel Atrachali of Iran (Rs. 1.38 crore, Puneri Paltan), the most expensive overseas signing in PKL, and Guman Singh (Rs. 1.215 crore, U Mumba), were the other crorepatis on Friday evening, Sehrawat stole the show by breaching the Rs. 2-crore mark.

Haryana Steelers started the bidding with an opening bid of Rs. 1 crore despite his base price of Rs. 30 lakh, Thalaivas entered late and walked away with the biggest signing.

Pardeep Narwal was retained by UP Yoddhas with a Final Bid Match process for Rs. 90 lakh.

Atrachali will be joined by his Iran teammate Mohammad Nabibakhsh at Puneri Paltan. The Pune outfit shelled out Rs. 87 lakh on Nabibakhsh, who was the first player to go under the hammer.

-Amol Karhadkar

Top signings on Day 1 Pawan Sehrawat (Tamil Thalaivas) Rs. 2.26 crore Vikash Khandola (Bengaluru Bulls) Rs. 1.70 crore Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan) Rs. 1.37 crore *Guman Singh (U Mumba) Rs. 1.215 crore Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas) Rs. 90 lakh (FBM) *Sunil Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) Rs. 90 lakh * base price Rs. 20 lakh, others base price Rs. 30 lakh

Full list of retained players BENGAL WARRIORS Elite Retained Players: Maninder Singh - Raider, Manoj Gowda K. - All-rounder, Akash Pikalmunde - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Suyog Baban Gaikar - Raider, R Guhan - Raider, Parshant Kumar - Raider, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje - Defender BENGALURU BULLS Elite Retained Players: Mahender Singh - Defender, Mayur Jagannath Kadam - Defender, More G B - Raider Retained Young Players: Saurabh Nandal - Defender Existing New Young Players: Bharat - Raider, Rohit Kumar - Defender, Vinod Lachmayya Naik - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Aman - Defender, Rajnesh - Defender, Yash Hooda - Defender DABANG DELHI K.C. Elite Retained Players: Vijay - All-rounder Retained Young Players: Naveen Kumar - Raider Existing New Young Players: Dipak - Defender, Krishan - Defender, Vinay Kumar - Defender, Ashu Malik - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Ashish Narwal - Raider, Manjeet - Raider, Suraj Panwar - Raider, Vijay - Defender GUJARAT GIANTS Elite Retained Players: Sonu - Raider Existing New Young Players: Rakesh - Raider, Gaurav Chhikara - Raider, Sohit - Raider, Sonu Singh - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Parteek Dhaiya - Raider, Rohan Singh - All-rounder HARYANA STEELERS Retained Young Players: Vinay - Raider Existing New Young Players: Meetu - Raider, Jaideep - Defender, Ankit - Defender, Mohit - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Monu - Defender, Naveen - Defender, Harsh - Defender, Sunny - Defender JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Elite Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal - Raider, Sahul Kumar - Defender Existing New Young Players: Deepak - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Devank - Raider, Ankush - Defender, Ashish - Defender, Abhishek KS - Defender PATNA PIRATES Elite Retained Players: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - All-rounder, Sajin Chandrasekar - All-rounder, Monu - Raider, Neeraj Kumar - Defender Existing New Young Players: Rohit - Raider, Manish - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik - Raider, Anuj Kumar - Raider, Naveen Sharma - Defender, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj - Defender PUNERI PALTAN Elite Retained Players: Sombir - Defender, Abinesh Nadarajan - Defender Retained Young Players: Pankaj Mohite - Raider, Sanket Sawant - Defender Existing New Young Players: Aslam Inamdar - Raider, Mohit Goyat - Raider, Akash Santosh Shinde - Raider, Shubham Nitin Shelke - Raider, Govind Gurjar - All-rounder Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Aditya Tushar Shinde - Raider, Badal Taqdir Singh - Defender TAMIL THALAIVAS Elite Retained Players: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar - Raider Retained Young Players: Sagar - Defender, Himanshu - Defender, M. Abishek - Defender Existing New Young Players: Himanshu - Raider, Sahil - Defender, Ashish - Defender, Mohit - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Himanshu - Raider, Narender - Raider, Jatin - Raider TELUGU TITANS Retained Young Players: Ankit Beniwal - Raider, Rajnish - Raider Existing New Young Players: Muhammed Shihas S - Defender, Palla Ramakrishna - Defender, Prince - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Vinay - Raider, Mohit Pahal - Defender, Mohit - Defender, Nitin - Defender U MUMBA Elite Retained Players: Rinku - Defender Existing New Young Players: Kamlesh - Raider, Shivam - Raider, Prince - Defender, Rahul - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Sachin - Raider, Pranay Vinay Rane - Raider, Rupesh - Raider, Shivansh Thakur - Defender U.P. YODDHAS Elite Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar - Defender Retained Young Players: Surender Gill - Raider, Sumit - Defender, Ashu Singh - Defender Existing New Young Players: Nitin Panwar - All-rounder, Shubham Kumar - Defender, Aman - Raider, Rohit Tomar - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Durgesh Kumar - Raider, Mahipal - Raider, Anil Kumar - Raider

TEAM COMPOSITION MANDATES

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

HOW MUCH CAN TEAMS SPEND IN THE AUCTION?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the retentions and purchases on day 1. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

The base prices for each of the categories are:

Category A – INR 30 Lakhs

Category B – INR 20 Lakhs

Category C – INR 10 Lakhs

Category D – INR 6 Lakhs.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective squads from last season, as per the league policies. The franchisees are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to 4 New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchisees from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from the top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE AUCTION

As things stand, the day 2 of PKL auction is not being telecast anywhere. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted!