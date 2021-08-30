More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions From Jang Kun Lee to Abozar Mighani, here is the full list overseas players who will be going under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions on Monday. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 12:05 IST Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games. - PKL Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 12:05 IST Day two of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will see the overseas players, from eight countries, go under the hammer on Monday.The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen regular participation from overseas stars over the last seven seasons and the Iranian players have taken the league by storm. Fazel Atrachali, a fan favourite, became the league's most expensive foreign player when he was signed for a staggering ₹1 crore by U Mumba ahead of season six. He is one of the league's best defenders and is the first overseas player to score 300 tackle points in the league.RELATED| PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" Much like Fazel, Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee has also emerged as one of the most loved players in India. One of the most successful overseas raiders in the PKL, Lee spent six seasons at Bengal Warriors before playing for Patna Pirates last season. He holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games. Along with stars from Iran and Republic of Korea, the auctions will also see representation from Sri Lanka,Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal and Japan in the fray.Here s the complete list of overseas players who will feature in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions:OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (ALL-ROUNDERS)NameCountryPositionFarhad Rahimi MilaghardanIranAll-RounderHadi OshtorakIranAll-Rounder OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (DEFENDERS)NameCountryPositionAbozar Mohajer MighaniIranDefender OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (RAIDERS)NameCountryPositionJangkun LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaider OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (ALL-ROUNDERS)NameCountryPositionAnwar Saheed BabaSri LankaAll-RounderDaniel Omondi OdhiamboKenyaAll-RounderGeorge EmbugwaKenyaAll-RounderHamid Mirzaei NaderIranAll-RounderJohn Karuga MuremwaKenyaAll-RounderMd. Zakir HosainBangladeshAll-RounderMohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehIranAll-RounderMohsen Maghsoudlou JafariIranAll-RounderSamuel Wanjala WafulaKenyaAll-RounderTin PhonchooThailandAll-RounderVictor Onyango ObieroKenyaAll-Rounder OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (DEFENDERS)NameCountryPositionAbe TetsuroJapanDefenderKhateravan MariappanMalaysiaDefenderMugilan BatumalaiMalaysiaDefenderSoleiman PahlevaniIranDefenderZiaur RahmanBangladeshDefenderLeft CoverMd. Sabuj MiaBangladeshDefenderRight CornerMohammad Tuhin TarafderBangladeshDefender Right CoverMonirul ChowdhuryBangladeshDefenderRight CoverMohammad MalakIranDefender OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (RAIDERS)NameCountryPositionAbolfazl Maghsodlou MahaliIranRaiderAmir Hossein MohammadmalekiIranRaiderDong Geon LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaiderEmad Sedaghat NiaIranRaiderHyunsu ParkRepublic Of KoreaRaiderJames Namaba KamwetiKenyaRaiderLahiru Kosala Bandara KuruppuSri LankaRaiderLal Mohar YadavNepalRaiderAsiri Sandaruwan Malagammana AlawathgeSri LankaRaiderMd. Arduzzaman MunshiBangladeshRaiderMd. Hasan AliBangladeshRaiderMd. Masud KarimBangladeshRaiderAslam Saja Mohamed ThambiSri LankaRaiderMohammad Amin NosratiIranRaiderMohammad Esmaeil MaghsodlouIranRaiderMohammad Taghi Paein MahaliIranRaiderNageshor TharuNepalRaiderSimon Peter KaranjaKenyaRaider Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :