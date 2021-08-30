PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions

Day two of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will see the overseas players, from eight countries, go under the hammer on Monday.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen regular participation from overseas stars over the last seven seasons and the Iranian players have taken the league by storm. Fazel Atrachali, a fan favourite, became the league's most expensive foreign player when he was signed for a staggering ₹1 crore by U Mumba ahead of season six. He is one of the league's best defenders and is the first overseas player to score 300 tackle points in the league.

Much like Fazel, Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee has also emerged as one of the most loved players in India. One of the most successful overseas raiders in the PKL, Lee spent six seasons at Bengal Warriors before playing for Patna Pirates last season. He holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games.

Along with stars from Iran and Republic of Korea, the auctions will also see representation from Sri Lanka,Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal and Japan in the fray.

Here s the complete list of overseas players who will feature in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions:

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (ALL-ROUNDERS)

Name Country Position Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan Iran All-Rounder Hadi Oshtorak Iran All-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (DEFENDERS)

Name Country Position Abozar Mohajer Mighani Iran Defender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (RAIDERS)

Name Country Position Jangkun Lee Republic Of Korea Raider

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (ALL-ROUNDERS)

Name Country Position Anwar Saheed Baba Sri Lanka All-Rounder Daniel Omondi Odhiambo Kenya All-Rounder George Embugwa Kenya All-Rounder Hamid Mirzaei Nader Iran All-Rounder John Karuga Muremwa Kenya All-Rounder Md. Zakir Hosain Bangladesh All-Rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Iran All-Rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari Iran All-Rounder Samuel Wanjala Wafula Kenya All-Rounder Tin Phonchoo Thailand All-Rounder Victor Onyango Obiero Kenya All-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (DEFENDERS)

Name Country Position Abe Tetsuro Japan Defender Khateravan Mariappan Malaysia Defender Mugilan Batumalai Malaysia Defender Soleiman Pahlevani Iran Defender Ziaur Rahman Bangladesh Defender

Left Cover Md. Sabuj Mia Bangladesh Defender

Right Corner Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Bangladesh Defender

Right Cover Monirul Chowdhury Bangladesh Defender

Right Cover Mohammad Malak Iran Defender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (RAIDERS)

Name Country Position Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Iran Raider