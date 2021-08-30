Kabaddi

PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions

From Jang Kun Lee to Abozar Mighani, here is the full list overseas players who will be going under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions on Monday.

30 August, 2021 12:05 IST
Jang Kun Lee

Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games.   -  PKL

Day two of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will see the overseas players, from eight countries, go under the hammer on Monday.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen regular participation from overseas stars over the last seven seasons and the Iranian players have taken the league by storm. Fazel Atrachali, a fan favourite, became the league's most expensive foreign player when he was signed for a staggering  ₹1 crore by U Mumba ahead of season six. He is one of the league's best defenders and is the first overseas player to score 300 tackle points in the league.

Much like Fazel, Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee has also emerged as one of the most loved players in India. One of the most successful overseas raiders in the PKL, Lee spent six seasons at Bengal Warriors before playing for Patna Pirates last season. He holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games.

 

Along with stars from Iran and Republic of Korea, the auctions will also see representation from Sri Lanka,Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal and Japan in the fray.

Here s the complete list of overseas players who will feature in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions:

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (ALL-ROUNDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Farhad Rahimi MilaghardanIranAll-Rounder
Hadi OshtorakIranAll-Rounder

 

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (DEFENDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abozar Mohajer MighaniIranDefender

 

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B (RAIDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Jangkun LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaider

 

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (ALL-ROUNDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Anwar Saheed BabaSri LankaAll-Rounder
Daniel Omondi OdhiamboKenyaAll-Rounder
George EmbugwaKenyaAll-Rounder
Hamid Mirzaei NaderIranAll-Rounder
John Karuga MuremwaKenyaAll-Rounder
Md. Zakir HosainBangladeshAll-Rounder
Mohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehIranAll-Rounder
Mohsen Maghsoudlou JafariIranAll-Rounder
Samuel Wanjala WafulaKenyaAll-Rounder
Tin PhonchooThailandAll-Rounder
Victor Onyango ObieroKenyaAll-Rounder

 

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (DEFENDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abe TetsuroJapanDefender
Khateravan MariappanMalaysiaDefender
Mugilan BatumalaiMalaysiaDefender
Soleiman PahlevaniIranDefender
Ziaur RahmanBangladeshDefender
Left Cover
Md. Sabuj MiaBangladeshDefender
Right Corner
Mohammad Tuhin TarafderBangladeshDefender
Right Cover
Monirul ChowdhuryBangladeshDefender
Right Cover
Mohammad MalakIranDefender

 

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C (RAIDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abolfazl Maghsodlou MahaliIranRaider
Amir Hossein MohammadmalekiIranRaider
Dong Geon LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaider
Emad Sedaghat NiaIranRaider
Hyunsu ParkRepublic Of KoreaRaider
James Namaba KamwetiKenyaRaider
Lahiru Kosala Bandara KuruppuSri LankaRaider
Lal Mohar YadavNepalRaider
Asiri Sandaruwan Malagammana AlawathgeSri LankaRaider
Md. Arduzzaman MunshiBangladeshRaider
Md. Hasan AliBangladeshRaider
Md. Masud KarimBangladeshRaider
Aslam Saja Mohamed ThambiSri LankaRaider
Mohammad Amin NosratiIranRaider
Mohammad Esmaeil MaghsodlouIranRaider
Mohammad Taghi Paein MahaliIranRaider
Nageshor TharuNepalRaider
Simon Peter KaranjaKenyaRaider

