PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: 42 players from nine countries to go under the hammer

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions being held in Mumbai. This is Shyam Vasudevan taking you through the auction as it unfurls.

2:35pm: While Fazel remains the PKL's most expensive overseas player, do you think some of the other established names such as Jang Kun Lee or Abozar Mighani could also get close to that ₹1 crore mark? The owners and players certainly feel teams will go "all-out" with their spending this auction - PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out"

2:30pm: The New Young Players auction yesterday was a rather tame affair as only four players were signed from a pool of over 90 players. Here's a recap of how yesterday's auction played out - PKL Auctions 2021 Highlights: Only four New Young Players signed, Puneri Paltan ropes in two

2:20pm: Fazel, one of the most entertaining kabaddi players in the PKL, had a sit-down with us last season and spoke about his love for Bollywood, Indian food and his chance meeting with Amitabh Bachchan.

2:10pm: We begin the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions with the overseas players up for grabs. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen regular participation from overseas stars over the last seven seasons and the Iranian players have taken the league by storm. Fazel Atrachali, a fan favourite, became the league's most expensive foreign player when he was signed for a staggering ₹1 crore by U Mumba ahead of season six. He is one of the league's best defenders and is the first overseas player to score 300 tackle points in the league. He has been retained by U Mumba.

Much like Fazel, Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee has also emerged as one of the most loved players in India. One of the most successful overseas raiders in the PKL, Lee spent six seasons at Bengal Warriors before playing for Patna Pirates last season. He holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games.

Here is the complete list of overseas players who will feature in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions - PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions

Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee holds the record for the most points by an overseas player - 496 points from 106 games. - PKL

The three-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will see the 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-plus players who will go under the hammer. The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.

RELATED | PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out"

Here's all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The New Young Players (NYP) draft will take place on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) will go under the hammer on August 30. The auction for categories B, C, D and unallocated players will be held the following day.

RELATED| Pardeep Narwal thrilled and looking forward to PKL auction

What are the different player categories, and what are the base prices?

The Pro Kabaddi League player auction will have three categories of players - domestic, New Young Players (NYP) and overseas.

Under this, the domestic players are further divided into categories - A, B, C and D. The players in category A have a base price of ₹30 lakh, while category B players have a base price of ₹20 lakh. Category C and D have a base price of ₹10 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively.

How many overseas players can a team field in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Each team has to field a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in their roster.

How much money can each team spend in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

What is the Final Bid Match and how can a team use it?

The Final Bid Match (FBM) rule allows teams to retain a player by matching the final bid made for him.

Each team can use the FBM twice in the auction. However, it also depends on the number of players retained by the team. If a team retains all of its maximum allotted six players, then it cannot use an FBM card. If it retains five players, then it can avail the FMB once. If the team retains less than five players, then it can use the FMB twice.

RELATED| PKL 8: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Desai not retained, to be a part of Pro Kabaddi League auction

What is the maximum number of players each Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team can have?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 31 from 6.30 pm onwards.