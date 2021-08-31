PKL Auctions day 3 LIVE: Ajay Thakur among players left to be signed, UP Yoddha signs Pardeep Narwal for record ₹1.65 crore

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players auctions being held in Mumbai. This is Shyam Vasudevan taking you through the a(u)ction as it unfurls.

Today's order of business: The auction for categories B, C, D and unallocated players







11:08 am - Haryana Steelers have enlisted the services of defender Ravi Kumar for a little above his base price (20 lakh). He comes to the Steelers for Rs. 27.50 lakh. They also snap up Surender Nada for Rs. 20 lakh.



11:07 am - Jeeva Kumar has moved to Dabang Delhi KC for Rs. 44 lakh. The veteran defender was formerly with holder Bengal Warriors



11:05 am - Patna Pirates has roped in Sunil - a right corner specialist - for Rs. 31.50 lakh



11am: And we begin.

Team Purse Amount Total spent Remaining purse FBM Used Bengal Warriors Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.59 crore Rs. 1.81 crore - Bengaluru Bulls Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 3.18 crore Rs. 1.22 crore 1 Dabang Delhi Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.52 crore Rs. 1.88 crore - Gujarat Giants Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.86 crore Rs. 1.54 crore - Haryana Steelers Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.51 crore Rs. 1.89 crore - Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.34 crore Rs. 2.06 crore 2 Patna Pirates Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.77 crore Rs. 1.63 crore 1 Puneri Paltan Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.66 crore Rs. 1.74 crore - Tamil Thalaivas Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.82 crore Rs. 1.58 crore - Telugu Titans Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 3.11 crore Rs. 1.29 crore 1 U Mumba Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 2.60 crore Rs. 1.80 crore - UP Yoddha Rs. 4.40 crore Rs. 3.52 crore Rs. 87.53 lakh 1



10:45 am: Two category B players were allocated teams in yesterday's auction. Sandeep Narwal went to Dabang Delhi KC for ₹60 lakh while Vikas Jaglan went to Haryana Steelers for his base price of ₹20 lakh.

10:30 am: Updates from day 2: Domestic players in category A were put through the paces of the auction on Monday. Here are the top buys of the day -

Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha ₹1.65 crore Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans ₹1.30 crore Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas ₹92 lakh Sachin Patna Pirates ₹84 lakh Rohit Gulia Haryana Steelers ₹83 lakh Chandran Ranjit Bengaluru Bulls ₹80 lakh Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas ₹75 lakh Ravinder Pahal Gujarat Giants ₹74 lakh



Pardeep Narwal, with that ₹1.65 crore price tag pipped Monu Goyat as the most expensive player in the history of the PKL.

6:30pm: Each team goes into the auctions with a purse of ₹4.4 crore. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction.



We have a whole auction guide to get you started, if you're just discovering the auction this season. Keep up with our updates here to see where your favourite players head in PKL8.



The three-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will see the 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-plus players who will go under the hammer. The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The New Young Players (NYP) draft will take place on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) will go under the hammer on August 30. The auction for categories B, C, D and unallocated players will be held the following day.

What are the different player categories, and what are the base prices?

The Pro Kabaddi League player auction will have three categories of players - domestic, New Young Players (NYP) and overseas.

Under this, the domestic players are further divided into categories - A, B, C and D. The players in category A have a base price of ₹30 lakh, while category B players have a base price of ₹20 lakh. Category C and D have a base price of ₹10 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively.

How many overseas players can a team field in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Each team has to field a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in their roster.

How much money can each team spend in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

What is the Final Bid Match and how can a team use it?

The Final Bid Match (FBM) rule allows teams to retain a player by matching the final bid made for him.

Each team can use the FBM twice in the auction. However, it also depends on the number of players retained by the team. If a team retains all of its maximum allotted six players, then it cannot use an FBM card. If it retains five players, then it can avail the FMB once. If the team retains less than five players, then it can use the FMB twice.

What is the maximum number of players each Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team can have?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 31 from 6.30 pm.