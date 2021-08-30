PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: Spotlight on Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players auctions being held in Mumbai. This is Shyam Vasudevan taking you through the a(u)ction as it unfurls.

6:40pm: So we will have 19 category A players at the auction today. Here are the big names -

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A (RAIDERS)

Chandran Ranjit K. Prapanjan Manjeet Pardeep Narwal Prashanth Kumar Rai Rahul Chaudhari Rohit Kumar Sachin Shrikant Jadhav Siddharth Sirish Desai

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A (ALL-ROUNDERS)

Deepak Niwas Hooda Rohit Gulia



DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A (DEFENDERS)

Surender Singh Vishal Bhardwaj PO Surjeet Singh Sandeep Kumar (Dhull) Mahender Singh Baldev Singh Ravinder Pahal

6:30pm: Each team goes into the auctions with a purse of ₹4.4 crore. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. Tamil Thalaivas, which retained none of its elite players, goes into today's auction with the highest purse of ₹3.96 crore.

6:25pm: Speaking of Siddharth, we caught up with him and his elder brother Suraj who teamed up with him at Telugu Titans last season. From their childhood squabbles to Siddharth's passion for music, here's feel-good interview with the Desai brothers -

6:20pm: Siddharth Desai, who was bought by the Telugu Titans for a whopping ₹1.45 crore last season, is eager to better his performances this season. “I made a come back from a shoulder injury last season and had a shorter rehab than I would have liked, My start was poor but I got better as my shoulder recovered and I equalled my best career performance [he scored 220 points, one point shy of the 221 he secured for U Mumba in season six]. I am not nervous but excited since my performances have been good and I have big hopes from the auction. I look forward to doing bigger and better things this season around," he says.

Star raider Siddharth Desai, PKL's second-most expensive player, will go under the hammer in the 2021 auction. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

6:15pm: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who was the leading scorer last season with 360 points, feels Pardeep is the name to look out for in today's auction. "I feel Pardeep will attract a record-high bid. His nickname is 'Record-breaker' and he has been doing it on the mat for years and now I expect he will do the same in the auction too," he says.

6:10 pm: Throwback to Pardeep Narwal's interview with Sportstar where he shares his excitement for the auction. An excerpt: “Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahi hai ki mai pehli bar aaya hun auctions mein. [This is the first time I am in the auction and I am thrilled about it. I can’t say what will happen, which team will pick me or if Patna Pirates will retain me, but I am very excited],” he says. Read the full interview here.

Pardeep Narwal has been widely touted to attract the highest bid and become the most-expensive PKL player of all time. - Rajeev Bhatt

6 pm: 30 minutes to go as some of the biggest names in Indian kabaddi go under the hammer. Here's our pick of PKL veterans who are likely to get the big bucks. Who are you looking forward to the most?

We have a whole auction guide to get you started, if you're just discovering the auction this season.



The three-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will see the 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-plus players who will go under the hammer. The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The New Young Players (NYP) draft will take place on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) will go under the hammer on August 30. The auction for categories B, C, D and unallocated players will be held the following day.

What are the different player categories, and what are the base prices?

The Pro Kabaddi League player auction will have three categories of players - domestic, New Young Players (NYP) and overseas.

Under this, the domestic players are further divided into categories - A, B, C and D. The players in category A have a base price of ₹30 lakh, while category B players have a base price of ₹20 lakh. Category C and D have a base price of ₹10 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively.

How many overseas players can a team field in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Each team has to field a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in their roster.

How much money can each team spend in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

What is the Final Bid Match and how can a team use it?

The Final Bid Match (FBM) rule allows teams to retain a player by matching the final bid made for him.

Each team can use the FBM twice in the auction. However, it also depends on the number of players retained by the team. If a team retains all of its maximum allotted six players, then it cannot use an FBM card. If it retains five players, then it can avail the FMB once. If the team retains less than five players, then it can use the FMB twice.

What is the maximum number of players each Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team can have?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 31 from 6.30 pm onwards.