One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious in both their games so far. The Steelers have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will back themselves to get the better of the Panthers on Friday. Their lead raider Manjeet, who has already accumulated 24 raid points in two games, has been in exquisite form. However, he will be hoping for more help in attack from the likes of raider Meetu and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, both of whom have five raid points each so far. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best defender with seven tackle points, which includes a High 5. He has been well supported by the likes of Mohit and Nitin Rawal with both of them accounting for five tackle points each.

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Arjun Deshwal has been key to Jaipur’s success in raiding and will need to step up when up against the likes of Manjeet and Meetu | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season in their last game against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue with the winning momentum. Arjun Deshwal has started this season in a rich vein of form and has looked threatening whenever raiding for the Season 1 champions. Second on the list for most raid points (267) last season, Deshwal has begun the ongoing campaign with 25 raid points in two games. While there’s no doubt that he’s capable of single-handedly taking a game away from the opposition, Deshwal could do with more support in attack with V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput accounting for just nine and five raid points respectively. Their defence can also raise their game in the next few games. Ankush is their best defender at the moment with seven tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS have notched up five and four tackle points respectively.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Haryana: 3 | Jaipur: 5 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday.