Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep Narwal shines, Naveen injured again; wins for Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors for 32-32 tie

Dabang Delhi, U.P. Yoddha and Bengal Warriors beat Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans and U Mumba, respectively in Pro Kabaddi League 8 on an action-packed Saturday.

Dabang Delhi K.C.’s Vijay produced last-minute heroics to help them beat Haryana Steelers 28-25. Vijay scored 11 points for the Delhi team, but five of his total came in the last two raids that helped the Season 7 finalists escape with a win.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Dabang Delhi pulls off last minute win over Haryana Steelers, Naveen injured again

Dabang lost Naveen Kumar to an injury in the second half but showed enough composure to stifle the Haryana raiders and win the first match of Triple Panga night.

U.P. Yoddha showed great composure and planning as they beat struggling Telugu Titans 39-33. Yoddha were better in all the departments with their raiders – Pardeep Narwal (10), Shrikant Jadhav (7) and Surender Gill (7) – picking up valuable points.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: U.P. Yoddha win 39-33 against Telugu Titans, Super 10 for Pardeep Narwal

Telugu Titans had a great opportunity to make a comeback by inflicting an All Out on Yoddha in the final minutes but captain Rohit Kumar’s decision to go raiding backfired. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal scored 9 points each for the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.

In the final match of the day, U Mumba restricted Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie where U Mumba's Abhishek Singh (13 points) and Warriors captain Maninder Singh (17 points) both had Super 10s.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Maninder's quickfire Super 10 goes in vain, U Mumba restricts Bengal Warrior to 32-32 tie

Warriors had a five point lead for a large part of the fixture but errors in the final moments cost them a win.