MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info

Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Here is all you need to know about the 2023 edition of the PKL auction to be held in Mumbai on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 16:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Players from all teams posing with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Players from all teams posing with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players from all teams posing with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The player auction for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

RELATED: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10

The two-day event will kickstart with the celebrations of the league completing ten years, with the logo of Season 10 also set to be launched.

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

PKL Season 10 Auction schedule
Day 1
6:30 PM - PKL Logo Launch and 10-year celebration
8:00 PM - Category A and B auction
Day 2
10:00 AM - Category C and D auction
5:30 PM - End of auction

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 130/5 (32); Jadeja removes Labuschagne, Carey in same over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever limited-overs century, breaks De Villiers’ record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat hints at bias in Asian Games: Neeraj fought back and we did too, gold is ours only
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian kabaddi head coach dismissed days before Asian Games campaign, Delhi HC refuses to interfere SAI order
    PTI
  5. Kabaddi at Asian Games 2023: Preview - On a mission to wrest back control 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 130/5 (32); Jadeja removes Labuschagne, Carey in same over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever limited-overs century, breaks De Villiers’ record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment