Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info

The player auction for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

The two-day event will kickstart with the celebrations of the league completing ten years, with the logo of Season 10 also set to be launched.

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

PKL Season 10 Auction schedule Day 1 6:30 PM - PKL Logo Launch and 10-year celebration 8:00 PM - Category A and B auction Day 2 10:00 AM - Category C and D auction 5:30 PM - End of auction

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.