Iranians continue to be the flavour of the Pro Kabaddi League with defender Amirhossein Bastami leading the price list on day 2 of the PKL auction on Saturday. Bastami was acquired by Haryana Steelers for Rs. 65.10 Lakh making him the costliest buy of day 2 of the auction exercise in Mumbai.

PKL auction, DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC were in a bidding war for Bastami initially but Gujarat Giants intervened and the asking price skyrocketed past 50 lakhs. In the end, it was the Steelers who finally landed the Iranian.

With Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal already guarding its defense, the Steelers have added Bastami to further boosted their back three, making them one of the best defensive sides in the upcoming season.

Day two had a few shockers as well. Veteran Rishank Devadiga was left without a team and a once one crore club member Rahul Chaudhari, was picked up by Pink Panthers for a meager 10 lakh.

Nitin Chandel, who plays right corner was the most expensive signing in category D, fetching 19 lakhs and will don the Panthers’ jersey next season.

