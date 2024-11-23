Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants faces Telugu Titans at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Haryana Steelers later

- November 23, 2024 18:23Confused about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 23, 2024 18:10Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 23, 2024 18:05Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League!
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 23, 2024. Gujarat Giants takes on Telugu Titans in the first game; Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Haryana Steelers in the second match of the day. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more.
