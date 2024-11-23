 />
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants faces Telugu Titans at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Haryana Steelers later

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 18:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 35 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 23, 2024.

The scores will read: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans (1st match) | Jaipur Pink Panthers - Haryana Steelers (2nd match)

  • November 23, 2024 18:32
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 23, 2024 18:23
    Confused about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 23, 2024 18:10
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 23, 2024 18:05
    Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League!

    Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 23, 2024. Gujarat Giants takes on Telugu Titans in the first game; Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Haryana Steelers in the second match of the day. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more. 

