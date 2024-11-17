PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next

November 17, 2024 20:01

Steelers 2-2 Thalaivas

Vishal Chahal, who stunned Warriorz, will start cautiously. Empty raid but Shadloui zooms in for a pursuit. Vishal had to scurry to safety and Shadloui himself had to pull the brakes to prevent himself from spilling into the lobby.

Do-or-die raid for the Steelers. Vinay is brought down by the left corner Nitesh Kumar. Do or die raid for Thalaivas now and Moein Shafaghi is the man entrusted with the job. Rahul Sethpal goes for his legs, but Moein stretches to the midline.