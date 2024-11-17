 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next

PKL 2024 season 11: Follow live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 17, 2024 20:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 17, 2024. Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next

  • November 17, 2024 20:02
    Steelers 2-3 Thalaivas

    The Thalaivas defence is roaring. Shivam Patare is brought down by an anklehold from Moein Shafaghi

  • November 17, 2024 20:01
    Steelers 2-2 Thalaivas

    Vishal Chahal, who stunned Warriorz, will start cautiously. Empty raid but Shadloui zooms in for a pursuit. Vishal had to scurry to safety and Shadloui himself had to pull the brakes to prevent himself from spilling into the lobby. 

    Do-or-die raid for the Steelers. Vinay is brought down by the left corner Nitesh Kumar. Do or die raid for Thalaivas now and Moein Shafaghi is the man entrusted with the job. Rahul Sethpal goes for his legs, but Moein stretches to the midline. 

  • November 17, 2024 19:59
    Steelers 2-0 Thalaivas

    WHY ARE BOTH THESE TEAMS WEARING THEIR BLUE KITS? Looking at the Thalaivas here who had the yellow option. 

    Narender Kandola then goes in for the Thalaivas and Shadloui goes straight for his legs. Trapped. Shadloui is switched on early today. Who rubbed him the wrong way before this game, we wonder! 

  • November 17, 2024 19:59
    Steelers 1-0 Thalaivas

    Steelers to raid first. Shadloui is without his head covering. Showman doing what he does best. Vinay begins proceedings in raid and he has a touch on Abhishek in the right cover. 

  • November 17, 2024 19:57
    TOSS

    Tamil Thalaivas Won The Toss and selected Choice of court: Right

  • November 17, 2024 19:54
    Before this game, here’s a look at the points table

    Screenshot 2024-11-17 195413.png

  • November 17, 2024 19:48
    Starting 7 for Steelers vs Thalaivas

    Steelers: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sanjay, Vishal Tate

    Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Moein Shafaghi, Amirhossein Bastami

    Shafaghi and Chahal in the starting 7 for the Thalaivas. The side keeps Sachin Tanwar and Sahil Gulia out yet again. 

  • November 17, 2024 19:14
    Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

    In PKL history, Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 11 times.

    The Haryana Steelers lead the head to head record, winning 6 times while the Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. 3 matches ended in a draw.

    The last Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the Haryana Steelers come out on top with a 36-31 victory.

    After 9 matches, Haryana Steelers are first on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 7 times and lost two in 9 matches, amassing 36 points so far.

    Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 27 points and are seventh on the points table. They have won four and lost 5 times, while 1 match ended in a tie.

  • November 17, 2024 18:52
    Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas FORM GUIDE

    Haryana Steelers head into this match after a win against Patna Pirates on November 13. They won the match 37-32. This was their seventh win of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

    Tamil Thalaivas also won their last match, beating Bengal Warriorz 46-31 on November 16.

  • November 17, 2024 18:41
    A resurgence for the Tamil Thalaivas

    Against Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas were on fire. Sachin Tanwar and Sahil Gulia, senior members of the team, were benched. In their absence, Vishal Chahal and Moein Shafaghi have been absolutely brilliant. What can they do against a much stronger Haryana Steelers outfit tonight? 

    Gcg9HefaAAE9qf4.jpg

  • November 17, 2024 18:24
    Good evening and welcome to Sportstar’s live PKL coverage

    Hello and welcome to Sunday’s PKL action from Noida. We have two high-octane clashes in store for you today. Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas while a repeat of the 2022 final - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - is the second game for the day. Stay tuned for previews, starting 7 news, stats and much more. 

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

ProKabaddi League /

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

Puneri Paltan /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Haryana Steelers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Which West Indies players are included in the final players list?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024 Highlights: Ashu Malik dominates as Dabang Delhi beats Bengaluru Bulls; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Highlights: U Mumba holds off Tamil Thalaivas; Pawan Sehrawat injured as UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Haryana Steelers pip Patna Pirates to top standings; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Mohammadreza Shadloui becomes fastest to reach 300 tackle points in PKL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Arjun squanders lead as Carlsen completes clean sweep; Lagno wins blitz in women’s section
    Mayank
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Which West Indies players are included in the final players list?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment