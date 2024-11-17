PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next

- November 17, 2024 20:02Steelers 2-3 Thalaivas
The Thalaivas defence is roaring. Shivam Patare is brought down by an anklehold from Moein Shafaghi
- November 17, 2024 20:01Steelers 2-2 Thalaivas
Vishal Chahal, who stunned Warriorz, will start cautiously. Empty raid but Shadloui zooms in for a pursuit. Vishal had to scurry to safety and Shadloui himself had to pull the brakes to prevent himself from spilling into the lobby.
Do-or-die raid for the Steelers. Vinay is brought down by the left corner Nitesh Kumar. Do or die raid for Thalaivas now and Moein Shafaghi is the man entrusted with the job. Rahul Sethpal goes for his legs, but Moein stretches to the midline.
- November 17, 2024 19:59Steelers 2-0 Thalaivas
WHY ARE BOTH THESE TEAMS WEARING THEIR BLUE KITS? Looking at the Thalaivas here who had the yellow option.
Narender Kandola then goes in for the Thalaivas and Shadloui goes straight for his legs. Trapped. Shadloui is switched on early today. Who rubbed him the wrong way before this game, we wonder!
- November 17, 2024 19:59Steelers 1-0 Thalaivas
Steelers to raid first. Shadloui is without his head covering. Showman doing what he does best. Vinay begins proceedings in raid and he has a touch on Abhishek in the right cover.
- November 17, 2024 19:57TOSS
Tamil Thalaivas Won The Toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- November 17, 2024 19:54Before this game, here’s a look at the points table
- November 17, 2024 19:48Starting 7 for Steelers vs Thalaivas
Steelers: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sanjay, Vishal Tate
Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Moein Shafaghi, Amirhossein Bastami
Shafaghi and Chahal in the starting 7 for the Thalaivas. The side keeps Sachin Tanwar and Sahil Gulia out yet again.
- November 17, 2024 19:14Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record
In PKL history, Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 11 times.
The Haryana Steelers lead the head to head record, winning 6 times while the Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. 3 matches ended in a draw.
The last Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the Haryana Steelers come out on top with a 36-31 victory.
After 9 matches, Haryana Steelers are first on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 7 times and lost two in 9 matches, amassing 36 points so far.
Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 27 points and are seventh on the points table. They have won four and lost 5 times, while 1 match ended in a tie.
- November 17, 2024 18:52Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas FORM GUIDE
Haryana Steelers head into this match after a win against Patna Pirates on November 13. They won the match 37-32. This was their seventh win of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.
Tamil Thalaivas also won their last match, beating Bengal Warriorz 46-31 on November 16.
- November 17, 2024 18:41A resurgence for the Tamil Thalaivas
Against Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas were on fire. Sachin Tanwar and Sahil Gulia, senior members of the team, were benched. In their absence, Vishal Chahal and Moein Shafaghi have been absolutely brilliant. What can they do against a much stronger Haryana Steelers outfit tonight?
- November 17, 2024 18:24Good evening and welcome to Sportstar’s live PKL coverage
Hello and welcome to Sunday’s PKL action from Noida. We have two high-octane clashes in store for you today. Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas while a repeat of the 2022 final - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - is the second game for the day. Stay tuned for previews, starting 7 news, stats and much more.
