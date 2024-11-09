Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later

Key Updates
- November 09, 2024 20:1512-14
Pankaj on a do-or-die raid is sent to the bench.
- November 09, 2024 20:1311-14
Pawan comes in and gets a bonus and a touch on Mohit.
Ohh!!! No bonus.
- November 09, 2024 20:0910-14
Pawan gets a touch on Abinesh.
Time for the first strategic time-out of the match.
The Puneri skipper looks in pain. It seems his right knee is troubling him.
- November 09, 2024 20:099-14
Aslam gets a bonus.
- November 09, 2024 20:089-13
Vijay is now sent to the bench by Puneri’s defence. ALL-OUT inflicted.
- November 09, 2024 20:088-10
Mohit comes in and gets a point just like that.
- November 09, 2024 20:078-9
Vijay with a bonus plus touch point keeps Titans alive.
- November 09, 2024 20:076-9
Pankaj comes in against the two man defence of Telugu and gets a touch. Titans down to last man.
- November 09, 2024 20:066-8
Chetan on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Puneri.
- November 09, 2024 20:056-7
Aslam comes in and opens his account with a toe touch.
- November 09, 2024 20:046-6
SUPER TACKLE from Puneri this time. Pawan is sent to the bench. Scores level.
- November 09, 2024 20:036-4
Pankaj gets a SUPER RAID. It is a bonus plus two touch points. The champions are back on track.
- November 09, 2024 20:026-1
Pankaj opens Puneri’s account with a bonus.
Pawan with another touch point. Puneri down to last man.
- November 09, 2024 20:015-0
Pawan with a TWO point raid. Puneri down to two.
What a start for the home team.
- November 09, 2024 20:013-0
Pankaj comes in and goes back without troubling the scoreboard.
- November 09, 2024 20:003-0
Pawan with another running hand touch. Aslam goes to the bench.
- November 09, 2024 20:002-0
Mohit is sent to the bench by Titans’ defence. Good start for the home side.
- November 09, 2024 19:591-0
Now it is turn for Pawan Sehrawat. The ‘High- Flyer’ gets a touch on Sanket.
- November 09, 2024 19:590-0
Aslam comes in for the first raid of the match and goes back empty handed.
- November 09, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read Telugu - Puneri
Telugu Titans won the toss and elected the court, Puneri Paltan will raid first.
- November 09, 2024 19:45LIVE action next
- November 09, 2024 19:09Telugu vs Puneri | Starting Lineups
Telugu Titans - Vijay, Ankit, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit, Pawan, Ashish
Puneri Paltan - Aslam, Mohit, Gaurav, Abinesh, Sanket, Pankaj, Aman
- November 09, 2024 19:09First Match
Home team Telugu Titans will take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in the first match of November 9.
- November 09, 2024 19:05Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi thrashes Tamil Thalaivas 39-26; Patna Pirates edges out Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-43
Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 21 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 5, 2024. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates first; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas next.
- November 09, 2024 18:38Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 09, 2024 17:58Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 09, 2024 17:58Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 9, 2024.
Telugu Titans will take on in-form defending champions Puneri Paltan in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriorz in the second match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
- East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
- East Bengal gets two red cards in one minute in Kolkata derby vs Mohammedan Sporting
- Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE