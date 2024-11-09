 />
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 20:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 9, 2024.

The scores will read: Telugu - Puneri (1st match) | Bengaluru - Bengal (2nd match)

  • November 09, 2024 20:15
    12-14

    Pankaj on a do-or-die raid is sent to the bench. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:13
    11-14

    Pawan comes in and gets a bonus and a touch on Mohit. 

    Ohh!!! No bonus. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:09
    10-14

    Pawan gets a touch on Abinesh.

    Time for the first strategic time-out of the match. 

    The Puneri skipper looks in pain. It seems his right knee is troubling him. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:09
    9-14

    Aslam gets a bonus. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:08
    9-13

    Vijay is now sent to the bench by Puneri’s defence. ALL-OUT inflicted.

  • November 09, 2024 20:08
    8-10

    Mohit comes in and gets a point just like that. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:07
    8-9

    Vijay with a bonus plus touch point keeps Titans alive. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:07
    6-9

    Pankaj comes in against the two man defence of Telugu and gets a touch. Titans down to last man. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:06
    6-8

    Chetan on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Puneri. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:05
    6-7

    Aslam comes in and opens his account with a toe touch. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:04
    6-6

    SUPER TACKLE from Puneri this time. Pawan is sent to the bench. Scores level.

  • November 09, 2024 20:03
    6-4

    Pankaj gets a SUPER RAID. It is a bonus plus two touch points. The champions are back on track. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:02
    6-1

    Pankaj opens Puneri’s account with a bonus. 

    Pawan with another touch point. Puneri down to last man. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:01
    5-0

    Pawan with a TWO point raid. Puneri down to two. 

    What a start for the home team. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:01
    3-0

    Pankaj comes in and goes back without troubling the scoreboard. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:00
    3-0

    Pawan with another running hand touch. Aslam goes to the bench. 

  • November 09, 2024 20:00
    2-0

    Mohit is sent to the bench by Titans’ defence. Good start for the home side. 

  • November 09, 2024 19:59
    1-0

    Now it is turn for Pawan Sehrawat. The ‘High- Flyer’ gets a touch on Sanket. 

  • November 09, 2024 19:59
    0-0

    Aslam comes in for the first raid of the match and goes back empty handed.

  • November 09, 2024 19:58
    Toss Update | Score will read Telugu - Puneri

    Telugu Titans won the toss and elected the court, Puneri Paltan will raid first. 

  • November 09, 2024 19:45
    LIVE action next
  • November 09, 2024 19:09
    Telugu vs Puneri | Starting Lineups

    Telugu Titans - Vijay, Ankit, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit, Pawan, Ashish


    Puneri Paltan - Aslam, Mohit, Gaurav, Abinesh, Sanket, Pankaj, Aman

  • November 09, 2024 19:09
    First Match

    Home team Telugu Titans will take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in the first match of November 9. 

    PKL nov 9.jpg

  • November 09, 2024 19:05
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi thrashes Tamil Thalaivas 39-26; Patna Pirates edges out Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-43

    Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 21 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 5, 2024. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates first; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas next.

  • November 09, 2024 18:51
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 09, 2024 18:38
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 09, 2024 18:10
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 09, 2024 17:58
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 09, 2024 17:58
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 9, 2024.

    Telugu Titans will take on in-form defending champions Puneri Paltan in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriorz in the second match. 

