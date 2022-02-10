Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi; Maninder in stunning form

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi

16-16 That's just too easy for Naveen. He tags the defender and cruises away to safety. The Warriors are down to one man!

15-15 Amit succumbs to pressure from Naveen and steps out of bounds. A freebie for Dabang Delhi.

15-14 Good work from Naveen as he gets a running hand touch Rohit. It's a one-point game now!

15-13 Bengal Warriors loses its review as Ashu about gets the faintest of touches on Abozar's back.

Ashu is certain that he's tagged Abozar, but the Iranian is adamant that there was no touch! Bengal Warriors has reviewed the decision.

15-12 Bengal Warriors has its first bonus point after 15 minutes of play, courtesy of Manoj Gowda.

Dabang Delhi has scored seven bonus points while Bengal Warriors has managed NONE! That doesn't bode well for the Warriors...

14-12 Maninder is taken out in the do-or-die raid and guess who makes the tackle? Manjeet Chillar! Finally something to cheer about for the Dabang Delhi defence.

14-10 Naveen gets the better of Vishal to score his first raid point of the evening. Quite a slow start for the Naveen Express.

Dabang Delhi has managed just one tackle point so far, while Bengal Warriors has four.

14-9 Five-point leas for Bengal Warriors! Amit Nirwal and Vishal combine well to pin Vijay on the mat.

13-9 Maninder bags another easy point as he lands a toe touch on Jeeva. Jeeva has well and truly struggled this season.

12-9 Naveen plays it safe and picks up a bonus point - that's his first point of the game.

12-7 That's just too easy for Maninder. Manjeet shows little to no movement and Maninder coolly tags him.

11-7 Naveen is off the mat yet again as he falls prey to a fantastic ankle hold from Ran Singh.

10-6 ALL OUT! Vijay cannot get past the Bengal Warriors defence and the reigning champion has inflicted the first All Out.

7-5 Vijay got the better of Rohit and bagged a bonus, but Maninder comes on the next raid to send Jeeva back to the bench. Dabang Delhi down to one last man - Vijay.

6-3 Maninder makes that look so easy! He gets a running hand touch and eliminates Krishnan.

5-2 Rohit gets the better of Manjeet on the left corner and Dabang Delhi is in all sorts of trouble!

4-2 Vijay bags another bonus point but that won't revive a player. Dabang Delhi is down to three men inside of four minutes!

4-1 Maninder strikes big and he gets rid of both the Narwals - Joginder and Sandeep! Exceptional work from the Bengal Warriors skipper.

2-1 First point on the board for Dabang Delhi as Vijay picks up a bonus point.

2-0 Naveen Kumar is taken out! Vishal Mane pounces on him with a fine double thigh hold.

1-0 Maninder Singh scores off the first raid of the game as he tags Jeeva Kumar, who has just come back to the starting seven.

Dabang Delhi won the toss and chose the left side of the court, Bengal Warriors will raid first.

--

7:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar

7:20pm: Did you know that Naveen Kumar was once tricked into eating bitter methi (fenugreek) laddoos? Here's him describing it in his own words -

7:10pm: Dabang Delhi has slipped to the third spot after failing to win its last two games. In its previous outing, the side rallied late in the game to earn a tie against the Bengaluru Bulls. Naveen Kumar had a good outing and finished the game with 13 raid points. A tie or a loss by seven or under will see Dabang Delhi go level on points with second-placed Haryana Steelers.

7pm: Bengal Warriors comes into the game on the back of a disappointing tie against the Telugu Titans. Maninder Singh, once again, led by example with a Super 10 but the rest of the team was not able to support him. The defence had another weak outing as it managed only eight tackle points and conceded 18 raid points. Bengal Warriors is winless in its last four matches and with four games left, the team will need to win all its remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

6:40pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' -

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! We have a replay of last season's final as defending champion Bengal Warriors takes on runner-up Dabang Delhi. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League