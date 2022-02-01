Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; All eyes on Maninder Singh and Ajay Kumar

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

HALF-TIME: Gujarat Giants has a slender one-point lead at the end of a cagey opening half.

12-13 Ravindra Kumavat picks up his first point of the game in the last raid of the half with a running hand touch on Parvesh.

11-13 Ajay has been entrusted with the do-or-die raid he delvers in style as he leaps over Abozar! That was a textbook Pawan Sehrawat move!

11-12 SUPER TACKLE FOR THE GIANTS! Sunil and Ajay combine effectively to stop Maninder and earn two massive points at the cusp of half-time.

11-10 That's ruthless from Abozar! Ran Singh initiates the tackle with an ankle hold and Abozar races from the right to shove Pardeep off the mat.

Ravinder Pahal seems to have hurt his knee severely and us unlikely to play today. His knee is heavily strapped and he clearly seems to be in pain.

9-10 Sublime stuff from Ajay. He goes for the bonus, slips out of Nabibakhsh's ankle hold and gets past Vishal too on his way back. That's one way to score in a do-or-die raid raid!

9-8 Excellent raiding from Nabibakhsh. The Iranian's pace has the Giants scampering for cover and he lands a running hand touch on Rakesh.

8-8 Ajay gets the better of the mighty Ran Singh as he slips out the latter's ankle hold.

8-7 Third time lucky for Maninder! He goes in for his third do-or-die raid and escapes this time with two points.

6-7 SUPER TACKLE FROM RAN SINGH! That is a monstrous tackle as Ran darts from the left and takes out Pardeep with a phenomenal back hold.

3-7 THAT IS MASSIVE FROM PARDEEP! He slips through the thigh hold and two other defenders to pick u three points. That's the first SUPER RAID of the game!

3-4 Rakesh Narwal puts the Giants ahead for the first time today as he gets rid of Nabibakhsh.

3-3 Another do-or-die raid and Maninder has to go back to the bench again! Hadi does really well to tackle the Warriors skipper.

Ravinder Pahal seems to have hurt his knee. He has been ushered off the mat and is getting medical attention.

3-2 Ran Singh gets his first point of the game as he tackles Ajay. That will big Maninder back on the mat.

2-2 Do-or-die raid and Ravinder Pahal gets the better of Maninder!

2-1 Ajay Kumar opens Gujarat Giants' account with a bonus point.

2-0 Maninder Singh with the first raid and he strikes big! He gets rid of the two key defenders in Girish and the Gujarat captain Sunil.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose the left side of the court, Bengal Warriors will raid first.

7:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Ravindra Kumawat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Ernak, Ajay Kumar

7:20pm: Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants' head-to-head is tied at 2-2 after five matches. The two teams have shared the spoils once. This season's first meeting between the two sides finished in a 28-26 win for the Warriors.

7:10pm: Bengal Warriors is unbeaten in its last five games with four wins and a tie and has climbed to the fifth spot on the points table. Skipper Maninder Singh has scored 68 points and four Super 10s in those five matches and has been the star for the Warriors throughout the campaign. The much-maligned Bengal defence had a great outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game - it held Jaipur’s offence to 18 raid points and also scoring ten tackle points. Things are looking good for the Warriors and they will be keen to keep the momentum going.

7pm: Gujarat Giants registered an impressive 32-26 win over the Haryana Steelers yesterday and closed the gap to the top to eight points. Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar combined for 20 raid points and gave up only four tackle points to the Steelers’ defence, which proved to be the difference on the night. Gujarat’s experienced defence has been the side's Achilles heel this season, but going by how well they played against the Steelers, it looks like they are finally finding their rhythm.

