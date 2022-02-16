Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas; Maninder Singh plays 100th PKL match

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

6-5 As easy as that, says Maninder. He overpowers Sagar and Sahil to bag two more points.

4-5 Tamil Thalaivas takes the lead for the first time as the defence comes together to deny Nabibakhsh. The Iranian has been very off colour in the last few games.

4-3 Maninder gets the better of Surjeet once again as he skips out of the latter's tackle.

3-2 Maninder gets rid of his counterpart, Surjeet, with a fine running hand touch.

2-2 Off you go Sukesh, says Mohit! Superb dash from the Thalaivas defender.

2-1 Himanshu, who had a really good game yesterday, does well to escape from Ran Singh's clutches.

2-0 Maninder Singh gets off the mark right away with a two-point raid.

Tamil Thalaivas has won the toss and chosen the side of the court, Bengal Warriors will raid first.

7:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Tapas Pal, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee, Mohit Jhakar, Sahil Malik, Himanshu, Bhavani Rajput

7:10pm: Tamil Thalaivas’ 43-31 defeat to the Puneri Paltan yesterday eliminated it from the race for a playoff spot. The defence, that had been its strength all season, finished the night with only six tackle points. The Thalaivas were in blistering form just a couple of week ago and looked on course to ending their wait for a maiden playoff appearance. But five straight losses mean they will now have to wait for another season to end their playoff drought.

7pm: Bengal Warriors' 37-27 loss against U Mumba drew curtains on their its defence. A tame defensive effort and a lackluster raiding performance saw th side's winless streak extend to six matches. Skipper Maninder Singh had an uncharacteristically quiet outing as he finished the game with only six points. With two games left, Bengal Warriors will look to finish the season strong before hitting the drawing board in the off-season.

6:50pm: “Mereko dil me laga ki apun bhi kabhi yaha tak ja sakta hai (I felt deep down that there will come a day when I can also play in the League),” Aslam Inamdar recalls thinking when he first watched the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014. A lanky teenager who was nursing a fractured leg after playing in the sub-junior nationals, Aslam yearned to make a name for himself in the world of kabaddi. Read more about his journey here - Aslam Inamdar overcomes adversities to live his dreams through Pro Kabaddi

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! We have a clash between two teams who are out of the race for the playoffs as Bengal Warriors faces Tamil Thalaivas. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Patna Pirates packs a punch