PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh scores most tackle points, most super tackles in a game in PKL history

Patna Pirates’ Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh broke the record for most tackle points and most super tackles in a single game in the ProKabaddi match against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 22:24 IST
19 November, 2022 22:24 IST

Patna Pirates’ Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh broke the record for most tackle points and most super tackles in a single game in the ProKabaddi match against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored 14 tackle points.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored 14 tackle points. | Photo Credit: PKL

Patna Pirates’ Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh broke the record for most tackle points (16) and most number of super tackles in a single match (eight) in the ProKabaddi League fixture against Dabang Delhi on Sunday.

His efforts came in a losing cause though, with the raiders unable to support Shadloui. Patna lost a close encounter 27-30 in the last match of the night in Hyderabad.

The Iranian left corner was left essaying a lone wolf role, with the bulk of the points his team managed coming from his efforts. With four super tackles in the first half, Shadloui, scoring 70.37 per cent of the team’s total points, brought the Pirates back in the encounter which was swinging in Delhi’s favour.

This despite Naveen Kumar still struggling to find form.

Patna Pirates total points: 27Shadloui's total points: 19Rest of the team: 8
Patna's tackle points: 16Shadloui's tackle points: 16Dabang Delhi's tackle points: 14

Shadloui’s points in this game entirely came from super tackles (eight) and one bonus point.

The previous best tackle point tally in PKL history was Neeraj and Mohit Chhillar who both managed 11 points in a single game.

Shadloui was the best defender of the eighth edition of the ProKabaddi League with 89 tackle points in 24 matches.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us