Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, preview, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

After a great start to the season that saw them win its first five games, Dabang Delhi has gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Krishan and Vishal have been the team’s top defenders with 25 and 22 tackle points respectively, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 18 tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Similar to Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers also find itself in the middle of a slump after a good start to its campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best. Deshwal has scored 91 raid points this season and he’s been aided in an attack by the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points) and V Ajith Kumar (25 raid points), both of whom will want to produce more for their team. In defence, skipper Sunil Kumar has led by example with 31 tackle points and he’s had good support in the form of Ankush (29 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points)

FORM

Dabang Delhi

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 18 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 | Tie: 2

SQUADS

Dabang Delhi Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad Jaipur Pink Panthers Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.