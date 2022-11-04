Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, preview, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Dabang Delhi
After a great start to the season that saw them win its first five games, Dabang Delhi has gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Krishan and Vishal have been the team’s top defenders with 25 and 22 tackle points respectively, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 18 tackle points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Similar to Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers also find itself in the middle of a slump after a good start to its campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best. Deshwal has scored 91 raid points this season and he’s been aided in an attack by the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points) and V Ajith Kumar (25 raid points), both of whom will want to produce more for their team. In defence, skipper Sunil Kumar has led by example with 31 tackle points and he’s had good support in the form of Ankush (29 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points)
FORM
Dabang Delhi
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 18 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 | Tie: 2
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.