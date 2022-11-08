Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

DABANG DELHI

Dabang Delhi is going through a lean patch and has five wins and six losses to its name. Naveen Kumar has looked great in the offence as always and he has been the leading raider of the tournament with 138 raid points the Naveen Express has been aided by Ashu Malik who has scored 78 raid points so far. With 50 raid points to his credit, Manjeet has also proved his mettle for the Dabang side. The duo of Vishal and Krishan have stood firm for Delhi with 25 tackle points apiece. Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also contributed with 18 and 13 tackle points.

TELUGU TITANS

On the other hand, Telugu Titans will be aiming for its second win of the season as the team has won one game and have 10 losses so far. Siddharth Desai has been the top raider for the Titans this season with 67 raid points. Vinay and Monu Goyat have helped him with 32 and 31 raid points respectively. The Titans have plenty of work to do in the defence as Parvesh Bhainswal has been the best man in the defence for the team with 19 tackle points. Vishal Bhardwaj and Surjeet Singh have scored 14 and 13 tackle points and will look to live up to the expectations.

FORM GUIDE

DABANG DELHI

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

TELUGU TITANS

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 15 | Delhi: 6 | Telugu: 8 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

DABANG DELHI: Ashu Malik

TELUGU TITANS: Siddharth Desai

SQUADS

Dabang Delhi Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad Telugu Titans Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 8.