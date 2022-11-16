Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

Needless to say, Dabang Delhi finds itself in an underwhelming run of form and requires a change in direction soon for a successful title defence in Season 9. They have six wins and seven losses to their name this season. To beat a confident Yoddhas team, they will need their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) need to support him in the attack. On the defensive front, Vishal (31 tackle points) and Krishan (30 tackle points) have been their best tacklers this season, while Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also chipped in with 20 and 17 tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games having won their previous two matches. They have six wins, five losses and two ties so far. U.P. Yoddhas will head into their upcoming clash with confidence and will fancy their chances of a win with Surender Gill (129 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (111 raid points) in good form. Rohit Tomar with 35 raid points this season has also looked good lately. As far as the defence is concerned, Ashu Singh (37 tackle points) has been their top performer, while Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have also looked good for 36 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Dabang Delhi

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 8 | Delhi: 3 | UP: 5 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

SQUADS

DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.