Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Dabang Delhi
Needless to say, Dabang Delhi finds itself in an underwhelming run of form and requires a change in direction soon for a successful title defence in Season 9. They have six wins and seven losses to their name this season. To beat a confident Yoddhas team, they will need their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) need to support him in the attack. On the defensive front, Vishal (31 tackle points) and Krishan (30 tackle points) have been their best tacklers this season, while Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also chipped in with 20 and 17 tackle points respectively.
UP Yoddhas
The Yoddhas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games having won their previous two matches. They have six wins, five losses and two ties so far. U.P. Yoddhas will head into their upcoming clash with confidence and will fancy their chances of a win with Surender Gill (129 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (111 raid points) in good form. Rohit Tomar with 35 raid points this season has also looked good lately. As far as the defence is concerned, Ashu Singh (37 tackle points) has been their top performer, while Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have also looked good for 36 and 23 tackle points respectively.
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Dabang Delhi
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 8 | Delhi: 3 | UP: 5 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik
UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.