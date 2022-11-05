PREVIEW
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss in its last game. The Giants have been inconsistent this season with four wins, four losses and a tie and they will be eager to set things right soon. Rakesh has been the team’s go-to raider in attack with 98 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have backed him up with 37 and 35 raid points respectively. Defensively, Sourav Gulia has been the team’s best tackler with 25 tackle points, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai are their next-best defenders with 14 and 12 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors has a similar record to that of Gujarat Giants with four wins, four losses and a tie so far. They have won just one of their last five games and will be eager to return to winning ways soon. Captain and talisman Maninder Singh has been their most prolific scorer with 83 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 43 raid points. Deepak Hooda showed glimpses of his former self in the Warriors’ last match and will look to add to his 25 raid points this season in the upcoming game. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top tackler with 29 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje (21 tackle points) and Shubham Shinde (19 tackle points) have also contributed in defence.
FORM
Gujarat Giants
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 3 | Bengal Warriors: 2 | Tied: 2
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.