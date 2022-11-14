Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants will look to forget about a defeat in its previous game as they aim to move up the standings. They have secured five wins, suffered six losses and played a tie so far. Rakesh has been on a roll for the Giants with 118 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have supported him in attack with 63 and 52 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been the standout performer for the Giants with 25 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal have also contributed in defence with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to Gujarat Giants. They have four wins, seven losses and two ties and will look to get a move on in the points table. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been productive for them this season with 100 and 97 raid points, respectively. The Steelers have also got the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal who are more than capable of having an impact offensively. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been a force to reckon with and has 38 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has played the supporting role in defence with 25 tackle points, while Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Gujarat Giants

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 11 | Gujarat: 4 | Haryana: 6 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya

SQUADS

Gujarat Giants Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya Haryana Steelers Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 14.