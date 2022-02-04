Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates.

9:25pm: Head-to-head stats - Matches played - 8, Matches played by Gujarat Giants - 5, Matches won by Patna Pirates - 3, Last meeting - Patna Pirates won 27-26

9:20pm: Patna Pirates bounced back from its showing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers with a hard-fought 37-35 victory over U.P. Yoddha. Raider Sachin scored his second Super 10 of the season, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui picked up his fourth High 5 of the season. Only one player has more High 5s than the Pirates’ rookie left corner in Season 8. However, coach Ram Mehar Singh will still have concerns about the defence. The Pirates have given up 86 points in their last two matches after giving up only 84 in their three games before that. If Patna can curb the points leakage, the Giants will have their work cut out.

9:15pm: Gujarat Giants has clawed back into the reckoning for a playoff spot with two straight victories. Thrusting Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar into the starting seven has worked like a charm, as the duo has a combined 37 raid points in the Giants’ last two matches. The defensive unit has also improved, scoring nine and 12 tackle points in the past two outings. The Giants are peaking at the right time and can finish the night in the top six.

9:10pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' -

9:00pm: Hey guys, welcome to our PKL coverage of the day. Before we get to today's game, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League