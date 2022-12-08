Haryana Steelers 50-33 Telugu Titans Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Vinay, Rakesh & Nitin shine; Haryana beat Telugu by 17 points

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The second game is undeway. Scores will read as Haryana vs Telugu:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 50-33.

50-33 Ankit comes in the last raid of the game for Telugu and he gets a tag on Naveen Kundu at the full-time whistle to end an abysmal season.

50-32 Lovepreet Singh gets a tag on Mohit.

48-32 Mohsen Maghsoudlou has been thumped down by Naveen Kundu.

47-32 Another SUPER TACKLE, this time initiated by Ankit to hold Lovepreet, yet again.

47-30 Hanumanthu has been tackled by Naveen Kundu.

46-30 A SUPE TACKLE led by Parvesh Bhainswal to hold Lovepreet Singh.

46-28 Naveen Kundu tackles Abhishek Singh.

45-28 Fifth point for Lovepreet Singh as he picks Mohit.

44-28 Manish Gulia tags Mohit.

43-28 Lovepreet Singh goes in the raid and picks up Ankit.

42-28 Hanumanthu gets a tag on Nitin Rawal.

42-27 Ankit tackle Lovepreet.

TIME-OUT!

42-26 Abhishek Singh goes in the raid and this time he has been tackled by Sunny Sehrawat.

41-26 Manish Gulia takes the touchpoint of Mohit to finally break the point streak for the Titans.

40-26 Parvesh Bhainswal tackles Rakesh Narwal to reduce the gap to 14 points, nice little phase for the home team here.

40-25 Abhishek Singh touches Sunny Sehrawat to inflcit first all-out on Haryana Steelers.

40-22 Harsh goes out of bounds as Haryana is getting closer to being all-out.

40-21 Abhishek Singh takes the touchpoint of Amirhossein Bastami to reduce the Haryana with two-men on the mat.

40-20 Mohsen Maghsoudlou tackles manish Gulia to reduce the deficit to 20 points.

40-19 Back-to-back points for Telugu as Abhishek Singh gets a tag on Naveen Kundu.

40-18 Mohit tackles Rakesh Narwal.

TIME-OUT!

40-17 Finally a point for Telugu to break the point streak for Haryana as Parvesh Bhainswal tackles Lovepreet Singh.

40-15 Amirhossein Bastami tackles Hanumnathu.

39-15 Manish Gulia goes in the raid and has picked up Parvesh Bhainswal.

39-15 Lovepreet Singh shines in the defence as well, he tackles Abhishek Singh.

38-15 Sunny Sehrawat dashes Mohsen Maghsoudlou out for another point.

37-15 Rakesh Narwal goes in the raid and Mohsen Maghsoudlou surrenders to him which means that Haryana has successfully inflicted another all-out! I have lost the count.

34-15 Sunny Sehrawat tackles Abhishek Singh to reduce the Titans with only one man on the court.

33-15 Lovepreet Singh executes a multi-point raid as he sends Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal out in the bench.

31-15 Hanumanthu has been tackled by Harsh.

30-15 Super 10 for Rakesh Narwal, picks Prince D.

29-15 Hanumanthu goes in the raid and picks up Sunny Sehrawat.

29-14 Rakesh Narwal takes the touchpoint of Muhammed Shihas.

28-14 Abhishek Singh comes in the do-or-die raid and gets a tag on Sunny Sehrawat.

28-13 Lovepreet Singh goes in the raid and an error from Prince D make sure that the raider goes back with his point.

27-13 Rakesh Narwal gets a tag on Ankit.

26-13 Manish Gulia goes in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.

26-12 Abhishek Singh picks up the point of Sunny Sehrawat.

HALF-TIME!

26-11 Rakesh Narwal in the clean-up act to take the points of Muhammed Shihas and Ankit and inflict 2nd all-out on the Titans, just at the stroke of halftime.

22-11 Another bonus for Abhishek Singh.

22-10 Vinay comes back with the touchpoint of Palla Ramakrishna this time.

21-10 A bonus for Abhishek Singh.

21-9 Vinay gets a tag on Hamid Nader

20-9 Clinical from Nitin Rawal as he gets another point via a tackle point of Mohsen Maghsoudlou to complete his high-five!

19-9 Vinay removes Prince D to extend the lead to 10 points.

18-9 K Hanumanthu has been sent out by Jaideep Dahiya in defence.

17-9 A bonus for Rakesh Narwal but he has been thumped down by Palla Ramakrishna.

16-8 Abhishek Singh comes in the do-or-die raid and takes two touchpoints of Mohit Nandal and Monu Hooda.

16-6 Vinay goes in the do-or-die raid and comes back with a tag on Muhammed Shihas.

15-6 First error from Nitin Rawal as Mohsen Maghsoudlou takes the point off him.

15-5 Fourth point for Rakesh Narwal as this time he touches Prince D.

14-5 Nitin Rawal tackles Hanumnathu, second time today.

13-5 Another point for Rakesh Narwal as he picks up Hamid Nader.

12-5 A bonus for Palla Ramakrishna but Mohit Nandal dashes him out to inflict an all-out on Telugu.

9-4 Rakesh Narwal takes the touchpoint of Muhammed Shihas.

8-4 Abhishek Singh goes in the do-or-die raid and Nitin Rawal attacks his ankles to tackle him.

7-4 Rakesh Narwal comes in the raid and Hanumanthu goes for a solo tackle but he escapes with ease.

6-4 Mohsen Maghsoudlou goes in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Nitin Rawal this time.

5-4 Manjeet gets a tag on Prince D.

4-4 Vinay goes out of bounds while raiding, a point to Telugu.

4-3 A bonus along with a touchpoint of Hamid Nader in the do-or-die raid.

2-3 Nitin Rawal dashes Hanumnathu this time.

1-3 K Hanumanthu starts with a multi-point raid as he takes the points of Jaideep Dahiya and Rakesh Narwal.

1-1 A bonus for Rakesh Narwal.

0-1 Mohsen Maghsoudlou comes in the first raid of the game and takes the touchpoint of Monu Hooda.

Toss Update

Haryana Steelers won the toss and chose the court. Telugu Titans will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Dabang Delhi tie 46-46 with Bengal Warriors in the first encounter of the night to confirm playoff seat for itself.

Where they stand

Haryana Steelers: 9th points, 51 points

Telugu Titans: 12th place, 15 points

Previous Encounter

Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 43-24 in the previous encounter on 25th October.

Lineups Out!

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Monu Hooda, Nitin Narwal

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Muhammad Shihas, K Hanumanthu, Haimd Nader, Palla Ramakrishna, Mohsen Moghsoudlou

Players to watch out for

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh

Head-to-head record

Played: 8 | Haryana Steelers: 4 | Telugu Titans: 3 | Tied: 1

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Beat U Mumba 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 32-26

Lost 30-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-52 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 30-44 to Gujarat Giants

PREVIEW

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers will be disappointed after a loss in its last game and it will want to bounce back on Thursday. It has won eight, lost 10 and tied two matches in the ongoing campaign. Manjeet (147 raid points) and Meetu Sharma (135 raid points) have been their main men in attack, while K. Prapanjan has been their next-best raider with 40 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya is their top performer with 53 tackle points and he’s been supported by Mohit Nandal who has scored 43 tackle points. Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have also chipped in with 29 and 21 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will want to give its fans at home something to cheer about in its last game of the campaign after an underwhelming season that’s seen them win twice and lose 19 times. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points has been their best player, while Abhishek Singh and Vinay have been their next-best raiders with 47 and 38 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Parvesh Bhainswal and Surjeet Singh have been the team’s top tacklers with 48 and 44 tackle points respectively, while Ankit has also contributed 23 tackle points for the team.

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Thrusday, December 8.