Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Vikash's Haryana Steelers takes on Maninder's Bengal Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors.

HARYANA STEELERS vs BENGAL WARRIORS

6:40pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' -

6:30pm: Hey guys, welcome to our PKL coverage of the day. Before we get to today's first game between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League