Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan; Focus on Vikash and Aslam

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

2-10 ALL OUT! Mohit Goyat, you superstar! He has just two men to eliminate an Ashish makes it easier by stepping off bounds. Mohit gets an easy touch on Mohit (the defender) and Puneri Paltan now has a massive eight-point lead.

1-6 He makes that look so easy! Mohit targets Jaideep, one of the best defenders in the League this season, and coolly escapes with a hand touch. The Steelers are down to two men!

1-5 Mohit is tearing apart the Steelers defence as he gets a superb running hand touch on Akshay. Strong start for Puneri Paltan!

1-3 Mohit gets back to back points as he runs past Ravi's dash.

1-1 Vishal Bharadwaj and Mohit Goyat combine to flatten Vinay on the mat.

1-0 Haryana Steelers with the first of the game as the defence does really well to restrict Aslam Inamdar. Jaideep Dahiya will claim the point!

Puneri Paltan won the toss and chose the left side of the court, Haryana Steelers will raid first

7:30pm: LINE UPS!

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Ashish Narwal, Mohit Nandal, Akshay Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

7:20pm: “Mereko dil me laga ki apun bhi kabhi yaha tak ja sakta hai (I felt deep down that there will come a day when I can also play in the League),” Aslam Inamdar recalls thinking when he first watched the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014. A lanky teenager who was nursing a fractured leg after playing in the sub-junior nationals, Aslam yearned to make a name for himself in the world of kabaddi. Read more about his journey here - Aslam Inamdar overcomes adversities to live his dreams through Pro Kabaddi

7:10pm: After winning four games on the trot, Puneri Paltan crashed to a 43-26 defeat to Patna Pirates yesterday. The electric Aslam Inamdar had an excellent first half but wasn’t as impactful in the second, while rookie sensation Mohit Goyat was limited to only six raid points. Both raiders will be hoping for an improved showing on Friday against the Steelers, which boasts the third-best defensive record in the league. Puneri Paltan is currently 11th on the table but only 10 points behind fifth-placed UP Yoddha, which has played two more matches. If coach Anup Kumar's men can recreate their magical four-game win streak, they will be back in contention to earn a playoff berth.

7pm: Three straight wins have taken Haryana Steelers to the third spot on the points table, two points behind second-placed Dabang Delhi. Coach Rakesh Kumar’s men have been brilliant defensively - they have held opponents to under 30 points and have scored 35 or more in three straight matches. Skipper Vikash Kandola has been instrumental in the Steelers’ resurgence as he's scored 28 points in his last three outings and will be looking to score his fourth Super 10 in six matches today.

Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle'

The first game of the evening will see third-placed Haryana Steelers take on 11th-placed Puneri Paltan. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League