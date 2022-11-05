Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

HARYANA STEELERS

Unbeaten in its last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. While Meetu Sharma has scored 75 raid points this season, Manjeet has managed 62 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya has been their top performer with 26 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Amirhossein Bastami have contributed 20 and 15 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal has chipped in with 14 tackle points as well.

UP YODDHAS

U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best. However, their defence will need to be on top of their game as well. The likes of Ashu Singh (28 tackle points), Sumit (22 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (16 tackle points) also have to be in top gear if the Yoddhas are to secure a much-needed win.

FORM GUIDE

HARYANA STEELERS

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

UP YODDHAS

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6 | Haryana: 3 | UP: 2 | Tied: 1

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.