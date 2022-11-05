Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
HARYANA STEELERS
Unbeaten in its last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. While Meetu Sharma has scored 75 raid points this season, Manjeet has managed 62 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya has been their top performer with 26 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Amirhossein Bastami have contributed 20 and 15 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal has chipped in with 14 tackle points as well.
UP YODDHAS
U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best. However, their defence will need to be on top of their game as well. The likes of Ashu Singh (28 tackle points), Sumit (22 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (16 tackle points) also have to be in top gear if the Yoddhas are to secure a much-needed win.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
FORM GUIDE
HARYANA STEELERS
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
UP YODDHAS
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 6 | Haryana: 3 | UP: 2 | Tied: 1
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.