Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Jaipur Pink Panthers remains in the hunt for playoff berth, Bengal Warriors hammers Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers remained in the hunt for a berth in the playoffs as it stormed to a dominating 54-35 win over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Wednesday.

Arjun Deshwal scored 14 points and took his side to the fifth spot on the table. The former champion has another must-win game when it faces off against fellow playoff hopeful Puneri Paltan on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers was the superior team from the get-go and inflicted an All Out in the 14th minute to open a healthy lead. A three-point Super Raid from Ankit Beniwal briefly gave the Titans some hope of a comeback but Arjun restored his side's lead with a similar three-point Super Raid. Jaipur Pink Panthers led 23-11 at the break.

The Jaipur defence also stepped up its game in the second half. The Titans struggled to find their footing and succumbed to another All Out in the 23rd minute. Arjun soon bagged his Super 10 as the Panthers raced to a 13-point lead. Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched a third All Out in the 27th minute and excelled in both defence and raiding to cap off a commanding victory.

- Bengal Warriors routs Tamil Thalaivas -

A collective performance from Bengal Warriors saw it hammer Tamil Thalaivas 52-21 in the first game of the evening. The game was a dead rubber as neither side is in contention for a playoff spot.

Maninder Singh (14 points) and all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (13 points) starred in raiding, while Abozar Mighani (six points) and Ran Singh (four points) marshalled the defence.

Bengal Warriors dominated the proceedings as Maninder and Nabibakhsh wreaked havoc. Tamil Thalaivas had no answers to Bengal’s intense pressure and succumbed to an All Out in the eighth minute via a three-point Super Raid from Nabibakhsh.

Ran and Abozar added to the Warriors' points while Thalaivas’ Surjeet Singh and Sagar struggled at the other end. Maninder brought up his Super 10 as the Warriors clinched another All Out in the 17th minute and led 28-10 at the interval.

The mauling continued after the break as the Warriors inflicted another All Out in the 24th minute through a stunning raid from Nabibakhsh. He also secured his Super 10 as Thalaivas brought in the changes to give their substitutes an opportunity. Raiders Himanshu and Himanshu Singh tried their reduce their side's deficit but they were no match for the Warriors' in-form defence.

Bengal Warriors scalped another All Out with three minutes remaining on the clock, once again through a multi-point raid from Nabibakhsh. The defending champion crossed the 50-point mark and held on for a massive win.