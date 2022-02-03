PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. being played in Bengaluru on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 February, 2022 18:40 IST Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Dabang Delhi K.C. in match 90 of the Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 February, 2022 18:40 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C.6:40pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' - 6:30pm: Hey guys, welcome to our PKL coverage of the day. Before we get to today's game, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.