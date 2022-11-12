Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 1 champions are third on the points table with seven wins and five losses this season. Arjun Deshwal was on fire once again last night as has been the case throughout the campaign. He’s managed 135 raid points this season but needs more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (35 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (29 raid points). In defence, Ankush has been their best performer with 44 tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have chipped in with 36 and 16 tackle points respectively.
Dabang Delhi
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi brought an end to its winless run in the previous game. Naveen Kumar has been a force to reckon with for Dabang Delhi and is the best raider in the league so far with 146 raid points. Ashu Malik has played second fiddle to the Naveen Express while amassing 90 raid points, while Manjeet has also looked good for his 51 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Vishal and Krishan have been their top tacklers with 30 and 27 tackle points respectively. Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also contributed in defence with 19 and 15 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
Dabang Dehli
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 19 | Jaipur: 10 | Delhi: 7 | Tied: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Jaipur Pink Panther: Arjun Deshwal
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 12.