Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 1 champions are third on the points table with seven wins and five losses this season. Arjun Deshwal was on fire once again last night as has been the case throughout the campaign. He’s managed 135 raid points this season but needs more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (35 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (32 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (29 raid points). In defence, Ankush has been their best performer with 44 tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have chipped in with 36 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi brought an end to its winless run in the previous game. Naveen Kumar has been a force to reckon with for Dabang Delhi and is the best raider in the league so far with 146 raid points. Ashu Malik has played second fiddle to the Naveen Express while amassing 90 raid points, while Manjeet has also looked good for his 51 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Vishal and Krishan have been their top tacklers with 30 and 27 tackle points respectively. Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar have also contributed in defence with 19 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Dabang Dehli

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 19 | Jaipur: 10 | Delhi: 7 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jaipur Pink Panther: Arjun Deshwal

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 12.