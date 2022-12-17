Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL Final Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Arjun Deshwal vs Fazel Atrachali

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 final fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at NSCI Dome, NVP Stadium, in Mumbai on 17th December, Saturday.

Puneri Paltan performance over the years

Puneri Paltan has qualified for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi season 8, 6 and 5 but yet to win the title.

PKL 8 Finished in 6th position P 22 W 12 L 9 T 3 Points 66 PKL 7 Finished in 10th position P 22 W 7 L 12 T 3 Points 48 PKL 6 Finished in 4th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 8 L 12 T 2 Points 52 PKL 5 Puneri Paltan was eliminated in the playoffs under the leadership of Deepak Hooda after finishing in 2nd position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 15 L 7 T 0 Points 80 PKL 4 Finished in 3rd position after beating Telugu Titans 40-35 in the third-place play-off under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar. Puneri finished in 4th position after the end of the league stage. (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 6 L 6 T 2 Points 42 PKL 3 Finished in 3rd position after beating Bengal Warriors 31-27 in the third-place play-off under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar. Puneri also finished in 3rd position after the end of the league stage. (Total 8 teams) P 22 W 7 L 4 T 3 Points 48 PKL 2 Finished in 8th position (Total 8 teams)) P 14 W 2 L 11 T 1 Points 21 PKL 1 Finished in 8th position (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 2 L 10 T 0 Points 17

Head-to-head record

Played: 20 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 9

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-31

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Beat Telugu Titans 48-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 57-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-30

Drew 51-51 with Gujarat Giants

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the 1st Semifinal

Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 9

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-44

Beat Patna Pirates 44-30

Lost 41-45 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in the 2nd Semifinal

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making its third appearance in the PKL final and will be eyeing its second title after winning the inaugural edition. The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. V Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) who had a big impact on the Panthers in their semis win against Bengaluru Bulls will also have a role to play alongside Rahul Chaudhari (71 raid points). On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points. He has received great support from Sunil Kumar (59 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (53 tackle points).

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be making their first appearance in the PKL final after finishing second in the league stage and beating Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final. One of the more consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan have seen contributions from most members of the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points. Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also contributed 30 tackle points each, while Gaurav Khatri has amassed 18 tackle points. Another player who will have a role to play in both defence and offence is all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 17.