Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan to win second PKL title: Jaipur vs Pune Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final highlights

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 final fixture between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at NSCI Dome, NVP Stadium, in Mumbai on 17th December, Saturday.

The final encounter of PKL 9 is underway. The scores will read as Jaipur vs Puneri:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS BEAT PUNERI PALTAN 33-29 TO CLINCH PKL 9 TITLE!

33-29 Aditya Shinde goes in the raid, which will be the last raid of this season as well, Sunil knows it, and he comes up to give his point as a freebie, but Aditya Shinde does not want that and goes deep looking for more points but this is as good as done for Puneri as the rest of the defence comes up to tackle Aditya for one point which means Jaipur has sealed the game and PKL 9 title with this. Puneri came so close but Fazel’s team has to go back with a runner-up tag against their name.

32-29 Sunil Kumar goes in the raid and he touches Mohammad Nabibakhsh for a point. Oh my good god what is going on here.

31-29 Aditya Shinde goes in the raid and he quickly comes back with a touchpoint of Abhishek KS. A close close contest here.

31-28 V Ajith goes in the do-or-die raid and he is trying to consume all his time here but this could be risky and tries to cross the baulk line and in the process gets tackled by Badal Singh. A crucial point for Puneri here. A bonus for Ajith though.

30-27 Aditya Shinde goes in the raid and the whole defence of Jaipur and tackles Aditya for a point but Puneri reviews this one asking for a point for Jersey pulling. Oh MY GOD! Review is successful for Puneri as a bonus along with a touchpoint as well.

30-25 Sahul Kumar comes in the action to tackle Akash Shinde who had an unforgettable night.

29-25 Akash Shinde goes in the raid and he gets a tag on Reza Mirbagheri to reduce the lead by just four points.

29-24 The duo of Mohammad Nabibaksh and Abhinesh Nadarajan rise to the occasion yet again to SUPER TACKLE Arjun Deshwal for two crucial point.

29-22 Gaurav Khatri goes in the do-or-die raid and he went way too deep towards Sahul Kumar who just had to open his arms to tackle him and he did exactly the same.

28-22 Jaipur playing very smartly here, wasting here and putting pressure on Puneri Paltan.

TIME-OUT!

28-22 An unacceptable error from the captain Fazel himself who looks desperate for a point goes for a tackle on Arjun Deshwal but he jumps above him to touch and send Fazel for a point.

27-22 Fazel sends Pankaj Mohite in the do-or-die raid and it is a poor raid from him as he has been tackled by the defence of Jaipur.

26-22 A solid and timely dash by Pankaj Mohite but Ajith Kumar uses his pace to escape for a touchpoint, but hold on, the refs have revered their decision as the point goes to Pankaj!

26-21 Aditya Shinde goes in the raid and he looks desperate for a point but it is the captain of Jaipur, Sunil who is leading by example as he goes for Shinde’s legs to attack him for his fourth tackle point tonight.

TIME-OUT!

25-21 Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and claims a touchpoint after going in the lobby, and it is given by the refs but Fazel reviews it and the verdict has been overturned here as the referral shows that Arjun did not touch anyone A good review for Puneri to snatch back a point.

25-20 Sunil Kumar tackles Akash Shinde to extend the lead to five points with just 10 minutes to the clock.

24-20 Abinesh Nadarajan charges on Arjun Deshwal, who came in the raid but Deshwal uses the lobby and touches the midline for a touchpoint.

23-20 Ajith Kumar goes in the do-or-die raid and he is desperate for a point, and knowing that Fazel Atrachali pounces on him to tackle him very close to the midline, did he crossed the midline? No, it is a clean tackle for Fazel.

23-19 Aditya Shinde comes in for Sanket Sawant as a substitute and look what he has done! He takes care of both the cover defenders - Ankush and Sahul Kumar to send them out.

23-17 Pankaj Mohite goes in the do-or-die raid but captain Sunil Kumar takes care of him to tackle him for a point.

22-17 Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and extends the gap with a multi-point raid as he takes the touchpoints of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Abinesh Nadarajan.

20-17 Akash Shinde goes in the raid in front of three men defence and the defence has caught him for a SUPER TACKLE!!

18-17 This time sultan Fazel Atrachali comes into the act for his team to tame and tackle Ajith Kumar. Puneri has reduced the gap to just a point now.

18-16 Akash Shinde goes in the raid and it is a multi-point raid for him. He takes the touchpoints of Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri.

18-14 Gaurav Khatri attacks the legs of Arjun Deshwal to tackle him for a point and looks like he has hurt himself during the tussle.

18-13 Aditya Shinde who came in as a substitute for Abhinesh goes in the raid and takes a bonus but goes out in the lobby first and with this Jaipur INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT on Puneri Paltan.

15-12 V Ajith Kumar goes in the raid in front of Nabibaksh and Abhinesh Nadarajan and this time he comes back only after taking a touchpoint as he jumps above Mohammad Nabibaksh to reduce Puneri with just one man on the mat.

HALF-TIME!

14-12 Oh! No! A school-boy error from Pankaj Mohite in the raid as he spends all the time in the raid but did not cross the baulk white line and he now has to go out, leaving Puneri with two-men on the mat, yet again at the stroke of halftime.

13-12 V Ajith Kumar goes in the raid in front of two men defence and will look for clean-up act but Abinesh Nadarajan says no as he led the attack to SUPER TACKLE him for two very crucial points.

13-10 Captain Sunil Kumar comes to the party to tackle Akash Shinde to reduce Puneri with two men on the mat.

12-10 A moment of the match as V Ajith Kumar goes in the raid and comes back with at least two touchpoints. He gets the points of Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri but he is not satisfied with it and reviews for three points, but Jaipur loses its review as it turns out it was a two point raid only.

10-10 V Ajith Kumar goes in the do-or-die raid for Jaipur and tags opposition captain Fazel with a running hand touch stretching his right hand on his thigs.

9-10 Pankaj Mohite goes in the do-or-die raid but Ankush was all set and ready to pounce on him for a point.

8-10 Make it three consecutive points for Mohammad Nabibakhsh as this time he tackles Arjun Deshwal to enforce a heavy dent on Jaipur.

8-9 Another point for Mohammad Nabibakhsh but this time in the raid as he gets a tag on Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Iranian is pulling all the strings for Puneri at the moment.

8-8 Oh ho ho ho! This is what Mohammad Nabibakhsh can do! He jumps on V Ajith Kumar to tackle him all alone for a point!

8-7 Sahul Kumar finally open his account today as he hold and blocks Akash Shinde for a tackle point.

7-7 Second point for Ajith Kumar as he takes the touchpoint of Pankaj Mohite to restore parity.

6-7 Akash Shinde goes in the raid and comes back with a running hand touch on Abhishek KS to put Puneri in the lead.

6-6 Finally a point for semifinal hero of Jaipur, Ajith Kumar, who goes in the riad and tags Gaurav Khatri.

5-6 Reza Mirbagheri pounces on Nabibbaksh to tackle him for a point. All-Iranian action in this raid.

4-6 Abhishek KS tackles Pankaj Mohite but he goes out of the lobby while doing so, a point each to both teams.

3-5 It is Gaurav Khatri this time who goes and pounces on Ajrun Deshwal to remove the most important link in Jaipur.

3-4 Mohammad Nabibakhsh roars loud as he tackles V Ajith Kumar for a crucial point to put Puneri in lead once again.

3-3 Abhishek KS came good against raider Akash Shinde to block and tackle him for a point.

2-3 Arjun Deshwal goes in the first do-or-die raid of the game and Abhinesh Nadarajan runs on him to dash him out while he was attempting a bonus but the green sleeves holder is quick enough to go beyond the midline using the lobby.

1-3 Pankaj Mohite goes in the raid and touches the most dangerous defender from the half of Jaipur - Sahul Kumar. A brilliant point for the young raider.

1-2 This is classic block from Sultan-Fazel on V Ajith Kumar to block him and thrash him for a tackle point.

1-1 Pankaj Mohite goes for the point of opposition captain, Sunil Kumar who makes the error on him.

1-0 Arjun opens the account for the season 1 champions Jaipur with a bonus.

0-0 Akash Shinde to start the proceedings for the Paltan in the final of PKL 9 and he goes back safely without a point.

Toss Update

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and chose the court. Puneri Paltan to raid first.

We're down to the final clash in the ninth edition of the #vivoProKabaddi League.



Will Puneri Paltan manage to win its maiden title or will Jaipur Pink Panthers stomp their way to their second PKL crown?



Follow the #ProKabaddi final LIVE ⏬https://t.co/S3djpdxSRM — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 17, 2022

Sportstar Exclusive

Fazel Atrachali, Puneri Paltan’s captain - Interview with the Sultan Fazel.

PKL 9 Final Talking Points

PKL Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Starting 7 news: No Aslam, Mohit in starting 7, disadvantage for Pune?

Lineups Out!

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sahul Kumar, Abhhishek KS, Sunil Kumar (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde

Players to watch out for

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sahul Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite

Where they finished in points table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 1st place; 82 points

Puneri Paltan: 2nd place; 80 points

Previous Encounters

Puneri Paltan dominated Jaipur Pink Panthers in the group stage. The first-time finalist beat the season one champions Jaipur 32-24 in the first encounter and 39-32 in the second.

Head-to-head record

Played: 20 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers performance over the years

Jaipur Pink Panthers, the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 beat U Mumba 35-24 to win its first and only title.