Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers will be determined after a whopping win in its last match. The Top Cats have secured eight wins and have five losses in the tournament so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the leading scorer for the Panthers in the competition with 148 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari looked brilliant in the previous game with a Super 10 and in total, he has scored 48 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has been decent with his 32 raid points. Ankush is leading the charts in the defence section with 48 tackle points. Skipper, Sunil Kumar has also proved his mettle with 40 tackle points.
U Mumba
On the other hand, the season has been no different for U Mumba. The Mumboys have been in good form in recent matches and will look to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been the star raider for the team with 87 raid points and he has got support from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 64 and 45 raid points respectively. In the defence section, the duo of Rinku and Surinder Singh have been effective for U Mumba with 35 and 31 tackle points in the competition. These two experienced defenders have also got support from Mohit who has scored 26 tackle points.
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
U Mumba
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 20 | Jaipur: 8 | Mumba: 10 | Tied: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari
U Mumba: Guman Singh
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 15.