Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be determined after a whopping win in its last match. The Top Cats have secured eight wins and have five losses in the tournament so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the leading scorer for the Panthers in the competition with 148 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari looked brilliant in the previous game with a Super 10 and in total, he has scored 48 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has been decent with his 32 raid points. Ankush is leading the charts in the defence section with 48 tackle points. Skipper, Sunil Kumar has also proved his mettle with 40 tackle points.

U Mumba

On the other hand, the season has been no different for U Mumba. The Mumboys have been in good form in recent matches and will look to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been the star raider for the team with 87 raid points and he has got support from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 64 and 45 raid points respectively. In the defence section, the duo of Rinku and Surinder Singh have been effective for U Mumba with 35 and 31 tackle points in the competition. These two experienced defenders have also got support from Mohit who has scored 26 tackle points.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 20 | Jaipur: 8 | Mumba: 10 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari

U Mumba: Guman Singh

SQUADS

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 15.