Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal powers UP Yoddha to 41-34 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pardeep Narwal is back and how! The Dubki King scores 14 points and bags his career's 65th Super 10 to lead UP Yoddha to a 41-34 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pardeep was ably supported by Surender Gill, who scored nine points, as UP Yoddha earned his third successive win. The result takes UP Yoddha to the fourth spot, while Jaipur Pink Panthers remains sixth.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

34-41 FIVE-POINT SUPER RAID FROM PARDEEP! The Dubki King wraps up the game in style as he beats the three remaining Jaipur Pink Panthers defenders to inflict an All Out in the very last raid of the game!

34-36 UP Yoddha has got its man! It takes a collective effort of four men to keep Deepak Niwas Hooda and that will be the game!

34-35 UP Yoddha's coach had categorically told the side not to make an advanced tackle and Sumit does just that to give away a point. Sumit has had an extremely off game today.

33-35 Do-or-die raid for UP Yoddha and Pardeep gets the job done as he evades Vishal's double ankle hold. One minute and 17 seconds left in this game!

33-34 Nitesh delivers when it matters the most as he makes a superb dash, alongside Gurdeep, to shove Arjun off the mat.

33-33 Scores are level! Sandeep does exceedingly well to latch onto Surender's ankle and that's that. Less than three minutes to go!

32-33 Sumit makes his third unsuccessful tackle of the game as Arjun walks away with an easy point.

31-33 SUPER TACKLE! Nitin and Pavan do extremely well to restrain Pardeep and pick up two crucial points. Five minutes to go!

28-33 SUPER RAID! Pardeep storms past three defenders to earn as many points and bring up his career's 65th SUPER 10!

28-30 Surender keeps his side in the game as he lands a kick on Sandeep's jaw. That will revive Pardeep.

27-29 This could spell trouble for UP Ypddha...Pardeep has been tackled again!

25-29 Surender does well to evade Deepak Singh's dash and get across the mid-line.

UP Yoddha has a narrow three-point lead with 10 minutes left on the clock. Can Pardeep and co. see this through?

25-28 Gurdeep conjures another stirring tackle to deny Deepak Hooda.

25-27 A flurry of tackle points for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Pardeep is flattened by the defence.

24-27 Surender is tackled for the second time in as many raids as the Jaipur Pink Panthers defence pounces on him.

23-27 Arjun comes in for the do-or-die raid and is taken out by a remarkable tackle from Gurdeep.

23-26 Surender is a tad unlucky there as he escapes Vishal's ankle hold but then gets closed out by the Jaipur Pink Panthers defence...only inches away from the mid-line.

22-26 Shubham comes up with an excellent double thigh hold to get the better of Deepak Hooda.

22-24 SUPER 10 FOR ARJUN! He does well to grab another running hand touch and reduces his side's deficit to two points.

21-24 Sumit makes another unsuccessful tackle as Arjun steals a point.

HALF-TIME! Jaipur Pink Panthers leads UP Yoddha 19-18 at the break.

19-18 Pardeep is running circles, quite literally, around the Jaipur Pink Panthers defence and tags Vishal for an easy point.

19-17 A tackle point after a long while for UP Yoddha as Arjun is pinned to the mat.

19-16 Surender's pace has the Jaipur Pink Panthers dumbfounded as Sandeep steps off bounds and Deepak Singh is eliminated.

18-14 That's a kick straight out of a football match! Pardeep land a ferocious kick on Vishal's chest. That's going to leave a bruise!

17-13 That's stunning athleticism from Surender! He takes a tackle in his stride and then extends his left leg past the mid-line to earn a well-deserved point.

16-12 It takes a special tackle to send Pardeep back to the mat. Vishal and Amit, the defensive chain on the right, put up a solid block to deny Pardeep.

15-12 That's great work from Surender! His back-tracking skills are among the best and he uses it effectively to grab a touch on Sahul and Sandeep.

15-10 Arjun bags his fifth point of the game as he lands a touch on Shubham, who's stuck in an advanced position.

14-10 Back-to-back points for Pardeep as he scores off a superb flying hand touch.

13-9 Pardeep has his first point of the game, in the 12th minute, as he gets the better of Sandeep.

12-8 ALL OUT! Jaipur Pink Panthers inflict the All Out as Deepak Singh throws Sumit off the mat. Advantage for the Panthers!

9-7 Ashu makes a rare error as he tries to grab Deepak's ankle, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers raider slips away.

8-7 Surender, who has been the best do-or-die raider this season, is flattened on the mat by Sahul.

7-7 SUPER TACKLE FOR UP YODDHA! Ashu is the superhero once again as he traps Arjun in an ankle hold and then Surender adds his muscle to restrain the Jaipur Pink Panthers raider. What a turnaround this is, wow!

7-4 This is truly amazing from Ashu as he picks up a bonus and a touch point and initiates a revival.

6-2 That's some revival for UP Yoddha! Ashu evades Deepak's tackle and that will bring another UP Yoddha player on the mat.

6-1 Arjun continues to toy with he UP Yoddha defence and gets the better of the captain Nitesh this time around!

5-1 First point for UP Yoddha as Ankush picks up a bonus point.

5-0 It's one-way traffic here as Shubham leaps to tackle Arjun but gets none of it.

4-0 That's a stunning team tackle from Jaipur Pink Panthers as Deepak and Vishal come together to pin Shrikant on the mat! UP Yoddha is down to three men.

3-0 Arjun Deshwal opens his account with a touch on Sumit.

2-0 Sahul is at it again as he tackles Surender Gill with a superb thigh hold. Both the UP Yoddha defenders are on the bench!

1-0 Jaipur Pink Panthers with the first point of the game as Sahul Kumar traps Pardeep Narwal with a fine ankle hold.

UP Yoddha won the toss and chose the left side of the court, Jaipur Pink Panthers will raid first.

--

8:35pm: TEAM NEWS!

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Nagar, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikanth Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu, Shubham

8:30pm: UP Yoddha’s two straight wins have seen the side climb to fifth on the points table and in a good position to secure a playoff berth. Surender Gill was the star of the show, yet again, in the team's previous outing against the Tamil Thalaivas, but it was Pardeep Narwal’s stellar performance that served as a delight. The raider scored his fifth Super 10 of the season and looked sharper on the mat.

8:20pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers recovered from its loss against Haryana Steelers with a 36-31 win over the Gujarat Giants in its last game. All-rounder Deepak Hooda has found his groove and has scored 39 points in his last four outings. Arjun Deshwal, though, has struggled in his last three appearances but will be keen to get going again. Jaipur’s defence scored 15 of the team’s 36 points against the Giants, and if they can emulate that against UP Yoddha then the side can climb to fourth on the points table.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening! We've got an super clash ahead of us as Jaipur Pink Panthers locks horns with UP Yoddha! Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League